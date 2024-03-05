Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
LONGi and Ferroglobe Announce Silicon Long-Term Agreement

05 marzo 2024 | 02.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

XI'AN, China, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading Solar technology company, and Ferroglobe PLC, a world leading producer of Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a long-term supply agreement effective January 1, 2024.

This agreement consolidates the partnership between the two companies and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future. Under the terms of the agreement, Ferroglobe will supply high-quality quartzite and metallurgical grade silicon (MGS) to LONGi to support its strategy to increase purchases from the leading Western suppliers of silicon materials.

This strategic partnership reflects the two companies' shared commitment in their respective fields to operational excellence and traceability ranging from quartzite to solar panels.

LONGi has manufacturing facilities and sales offices in more than 150 countries and regions worldwide. The company adheres to the concept of "Solar for Solar", and hopes to establish long-term cooperative relationships with more excellent overseas enterprises in the future.

"We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with Ferroglobe." Said Tian Ye, Vice President, LONGi. "LONGi is a global technology enterprise, and its supply chain is also developing towards globalization. This strategic move will enable us to supply our trusted customers and partners with LONGi's dependable, high-efficiency, and eco-friendly solar products worldwide."

LONGi is committed to being the world's leading Solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation and under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world'. www.longi.com

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is a leading global producer of Silicon Metal, silicon-based and manganese-based Ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end-markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. www.ferroglobe.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606520/LONGi_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-and-ferroglobe-announce-silicon-long-term-agreement-302079202.html

