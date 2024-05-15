Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Maggio 2024
LoRaWAN® Temperature and Humidity Sensors for Food Safety, Pharmaceutical and Beyond

15 maggio 2024 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In industries like pharmaceuticals, food, and logistics, maintaining the integrity of products throughout the supply chain is critical. Temperature and humidity are two key parameters that can significantly affect the quality and safety of goods, especially in the cold chain. The cold chain refers to the uninterrupted series of storage and distribution activities which maintain a product's desired temperature range. From production facilities to end consumers, products like vaccines, perishable foods, and sensitive chemicals must be kept within specific temperature and humidity conditions to ensure their efficacy and safety.

To address these challenges, businesses are increasingly turning to innovative solutions such as LoRaWAN-enabled sensors for real-time monitoring.

Challenges in Cold Chain Management

Maintaining the optimal conditions throughout the cold chain poses several challenges. Traditional monitoring methods often rely on manual inspections or periodic checks, which can be time-consuming, labor-intensive, and prone to errors. Moreover, deviations from the recommended temperature and humidity ranges can go unnoticed until it's too late, leading to product spoilage, financial losses, and even jeopardizing public health.

Milesight LoRaWAN Sensor Solutions

Milesight LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) technology offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for monitoring temperature and humidity in real-time. Milesight LoRaWAN sensors can be deployed across different stages of the cold chain, including production facilities, warehouses, transportation vehicles, and retail outlets. These sensors communicate wirelessly with a central gateway, providing continuous data insights over long distances.

Key Benefits of LoRaWAN Sensors

Real-time Monitoring: LoRaWAN sensors provide instantaneous updates on temperature and humidity levels, enabling proactive intervention in case of deviations.

Remote Accessibility: Users can access sensor data remotely via web-based platforms or mobile applications, facilitating timely decision-making regardless of location.

Scalability: LoRaWAN networks can accommodate thousands of sensors within a single deployment, making it suitable for both small-scale operations and large enterprises.

Low Power Consumption: LoRaWAN sensors are designed for energy efficiency, allowing for extended battery life and minimizing maintenance requirements.

Cost-effectiveness: Compared to traditional monitoring systems, LoRaWAN technology offers a more affordable solution with lower upfront costs and reduced operational expenses.

In today's fast-paced and highly regulated supply chains, effective cold chain management is essential for product quality, safety, and compliance. Milesight LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors offer a robust solution for real-time monitoring, enabling businesses to optimize cold chain performance, mitigate risks, and enhance customer satisfaction.

CONTACT: iot.marketing@milesight.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lorawan-temperature-and-humidity-sensors-for-food-safety-pharmaceutical-and-beyond-302145908.html

