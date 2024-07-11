Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Luxury arrives globally with the presale of the HONGQI EH7 and EHS7

11 luglio 2024 | 04.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Chinese luxury automotive brand HONGQI, with a rich history, will make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14, 2024. During the event, HONGQI will also launch global pre-sales for its advanced electric models, the EH7 and EHS7.

This year, HONGQI has become the Goodwood official partner for 2024.  At this event, HONGQI will feature a static display of five models. Additionally, three new energy models — the EH7, EHS7, and EHS9 — will compete alongside world-class luxury cars in the classic hill climb runs. With powerful performance and exceptional handling, HONGQI aims to deliver a gripping, high-speed experience.

The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 redefine excellence in the electric vehicle market, offering an impressive range of up to 660 km. Both models feature advanced low-temperature battery technology, maintaining near-full capacity at -10°C and 90% usable capacity at -20°C. With 246kW fast charging, just a coffee break is enough to gain the range needed for a drive from Goodwood to London. The powerful 22,500 RPM electric motor delivers sports car-like acceleration, while the unique rear-wheel steering, variable damping suspension, and air suspension systems provide an agile and harmonious driving experience. Both models develop and design to the ENCAP safety standards, protect your driving safety best.

Beyond these impressive performance capabilities, the EHS7 stands out with unparalleled comfort and convenience. It offers exceptional space with over 1 meter of legroom and headroom, ideal for taller passengers. The best-in-class 528mm seat cushion, crafted from slow-rebound memory foam, ensures superior comfort and support. Smart features include remote vehicle control via smartphone, AR HUD for real-time information, and a hands-free trunk opening system. The EHS7 also features a state-of-the-art 5-layer stereo sound system with 21 speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience. The HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 flawlessly combine luxury and advanced technology, offering a premium driving experience that sets new benchmarks in the industry. Both the EH7 and EHS7 have been specially developed and customized.

HONGQI is committed to providing high-quality, innovative electric vehicles for European consumers. Based on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, with the ethos of 'better ride, better life,' HONGQI aims to provide an unparalleled experience to customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458383/image_5028817_52087929.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxury-arrives-globally-with-the-presale-of-the-hongqi-eh7-and-ehs7-302194282.html

