Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Luxurynsight and Heuritech, two French AI & Data Leaders unite to unlock next-level data intelligence for Luxury, Fashion and Beauty Brands

02 dicembre 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As from November 2024, Heuritech has officially joined the Luxurynsight Group. This strategic operation marks a major step forward their shared vision to become the global Data Intelligence SaaS leader for strategic decision-making in the Luxury, Fashion and Beauty industries.

This union reinforces Luxurynsight's renowned expertise in market intelligence with Heuritech's cutting-edge consumer insights creating a powerful, all-encompassing solution for professionals across the industry to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Luxurynsight built its reputation as the trusted data partner for prestigious Groups and Maisons such as LVMH, Chanel, Kering, L'Oréal, Dior, Bulgari, Balenciaga, Armani, Coty or Puig.

Heuritech bridges the gap between AI and business by empowering major and global brands, retailers and manufacturers to forecast demand and trends more accurately.

"The addition of Heuritech AI-powered product recognition and trend forecasting strengthens our ability to provide a full 360-degree view of market dynamics and consumer behaviors, enhancing our clients' competitive edge" said Jonathan Siboni, CEO of Luxurynsight.

Elaia and Serena investment funds are happy and proud to join Luxurynsight's shareholder base alongside historic strategic shareholders such as Christian Blanckaert (ex EVP of Hermès), Stanislas de Quercize (ex CEO of Cartier), Isabelle Gex (ex President of Shiseido Fragrance), Pierre Denis (ex CEO of Jimmy Choo), Boris Collardi (ex Managing Partner of Pictet, ex CEO of Julius Baer), Sandrine Zerbib (ex President of Adidas China) etc.

Luxurynsight and Heuritech are very excited about the future and dedicated to continue delivering actionable insights that clients increasingly need to stay ahead of market dynamics.

For more information, please visit our dedicated page 

About Luxurynsight - Luxurynsight provides a suite of AI-powered SaaS platforms to over 50 luxury, fashion and beauty Groups, Maisons and retailers. It supports them in unparalleled data-driven analytics to optimize decision making in Competitive Intelligence and Marketing (LY News, LY Watch), Pricing (LY Price), Retail (LY Retail) or Investment.

About Heuritech - Heuritech developed a world leading AI-based visual recognition technology and forecasting model for fashion brands. First recipient of the VivaTech LVMH Innovation Award, its SaaS platform brings the largest, most scalable dataset and most accurate forecast model for brands to quantify and predict what people wear by market and typology (products, colors, etc.).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565013/Luxurynsight_and_Heuritech_Logo.jpg

Contact press: Léa Gossein - press@luxurynsight.com | Céline Cattoen - celine.cattoen@wellcom.fr

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luxurynsight-and-heuritech-two-french-ai--data-leaders-unite-to-unlock-next-level-data-intelligence-for-luxury-fashion-and-beauty-brands-302319526.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design ICT AltroAltroAltro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza major step forward global data intelligence servizio d'intelligence intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Natale, prezzi alle stelle per il torrone: Panettone e Pandoro + 4%
News to go
Cresce povertà sanitaria, nel 2024 oltre 463mila italiani hanno chiesto aiuto
News to go
Coldiretti: "Invasione di fiori stranieri in Italia, +47% in un anno"
News to go
Affitti brevi, quando scatta l'obbligo per il Codice identificativo
Conte: "La guerra? Io avrei telefonato a Putin" - Video
Morte Rami, Lega al Corvetto copre scritte contro polizia - Video
News to go
Black friday in arrivo, i consigli
News to go
Sciopero 29 novembre, Salvini precetta. Sindacati: "Impugniamo"
News to go
Pirateria online, smantellata la più vasta rete di streaming illegale in Europa
Unicredit-Banco Bpm, Tosi (Fi) promuove l’Ops e avverte il governo
News to go
Mattarella ad Alessandria per il trentennale dell'alluvione
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, quasi un responsabile su tre è partner o ex


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza