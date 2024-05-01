Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MagVenture Announces Collaboration with Magnus Medical to Bring the SAINT® Neuromodulation System to Market

01 maggio 2024 | 12.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagVenture is proud to announce its partnership with Magnus Medical, providing its industry-leading MagPro® magnetic stimulation system to support an exciting new chapter in therapeutic transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) through Magnus' SAINT®  neuromodulation system.  SAINT therapy will enable patients to receive a quick, highly effective treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), especially in the acute setting where TMS has been limited in adoption.

SAINT therapy is an FDA-cleared, rapid-acting, and non-invasive treatment for treatment-resistant major depression in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications. Treatment consists of MRI-guided identification of stimulation targets and a proprietary protocol that condenses treatment to just five days. 

"MagVenture's high-performance intermittent theta burst system supports our innovative SAINT therapy, therefore, we are poised to deliver rapid and effective relief to people who suffer from treatment-resistant depression," said Christian Gormsen, President and CEO of Magnus Medical. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and changing people's lives."

Kerry Rome, SVP of Sales and Marketing at MagVenture, Inc. continued, "We are excited to enable the expansion of SAINT across the U.S. powered by MagVenture hardware, as well as installation and service support to ensure customers who offer SAINT will experience the same high-quality and reliable operations for which MagVenture is known."

MagVenture and Magnus Medical will exhibit at the upcoming Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in London in June where the SAINT system can be seen firsthand.

About MagVenture

MagVenture is a private, market-leading manufacturer of non-invasive TMS systems worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, MagVenture has been pioneering leading-edge TMS solutions for more than 30 years. MagVenture's systems are used for both research and treatment in the fields of psychiatry, neurophysiology, neurology, cognitive neuroscience, and rehabilitation. For more information, visit www.magventure.com

Media inquiries:

Kerry Romekr@magventure.com or Lauren Schultheissls@magventure.com, MagVenture, Inc., +1.888.624.7764

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402306/Logo_2700_px_wide_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magventure-announces-collaboration-with-magnus-medical-to-bring-the-saint-neuromodulation-system-to-market-302132585.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Neuromodulation system therapeutic transcranial magnetic stimulation system sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Caivano, Meloni: "Stato non può tollerare zone franche"
News to go
Napoli, traffico illecito di rifiuti e corruzione: 12 arresti
News to go
Ue, via libera Consiglio a Net-Zero Industry Act
News to go
Autovelox, cosa cambia
News to go
Pertosse, allerta anche in Italia
News to go
Retribuzioni, i dati della Bce
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Coldiretti: in Italia si buttano 1,5 miliardi di Kg di cibo all'anno
News to go
Ocse, Pil in crescita nel primo trimestre 2024: +0,4%
News to go
Oltre la metà degli italiani arriva a fine mese con difficoltà
News to go
Pasta, Italia leader mondiale indiscussa in produzione
News to go
Via libera a decreto 'salva casa'
News to go
Giustizia civile, tanti rinunciano alle cause legali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza