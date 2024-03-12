Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MAMMOTION Wins iF DESIGN AWARD for LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA Robot Mowers

12 marzo 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Award-Winning Robotic Mower lineup to be showcased at National Hardware Show in Las Vegas

HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leading provider of innovative outdoor robot solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship products, the LUBA 2 AWD Robot Mower and the YUKA Lawn Sweeping Robot Mower, have received the prestigious iF Design Award 2024. The iF DESIGN AWARD recognition highlights MAMMOTION's commitment to design excellence, innovation, and enhancing the user experience in lawn care.

LUBA 2 AWD Series stands out with its cutting-edge 3D vision boundary wire-free navigation and all-wheel drive system, engineered for effortless maintenance of large lawn, uneven terrains, and slopes up to 80%. MAMMOTION's new YUKA Series, known for its precision mowing and leaf sweeping capabilities, is designed to deliver exquisite lawn care for properties up to 0.37 acres or garden areas.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive the iF Design Award, which is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of innovation."said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "As we expand our customer support and services worldwide, our focus remains steadfast on empowering our community of 100,000+ strong with sustainable, efficient, and effortlessly beautiful outdoor spaces."

MAMMOTION's robotic mowers are equipped with the state-of-the-art 3D Vision & RTK Fusion Mapping System, ensuring dual-guaranteed boundary awareness and seamless navigation between multiple lawn zones. The 3D Vision (stereo vision) technology replicates the depth perception of the human eye, enabling precise calculation of distance, size, and object types, enhancing accuracy dynamic object recognition and reliable navigation even in GPS-deprived areas like under trees or near walls.

The LUBA 2 AWD Series caters to lawn sizes ranging from 0.05 to 2.5 acres, with cutting height options of 25-70 mm and 55-100 mm (only available in US/CA). These models are available in US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with pricing starting at an MSRP of $2,099 USD.

MAMMOTION will showcase its award-winning robotic mower lineup at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, from March 26-28, 2024. Attendees of NHS can experience these cutting-edge solutions firsthand at Booth #W3045.

For more information, please visit mammotion.com.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360360/MAMMOTION_HONORED_TO_WIN_iF_DESIGN_AWARD_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotion-wins-if-design-award-for-luba-2-awd-and-yuka-robot-mowers-302086370.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro YUKA robot Mowers showcased at National Hardware Show design award award
Vedi anche
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia
News to go
Ncc, da Corte Costituzionale via libera a nuove licenze
News to go
Ucraina e Gaza, cosa ha detto Papa Francesco
News to go
Bonus per le imprese che dicono addio alla plastica monouso
News to go
Multe autovelox, niente più foto del veicolo spedita con verbali
Donne discriminate anche per un prestito: crediti bancari più facili per gli uomini
News to go
Dossieraggio, Nordio chiede istituzione Commissione parlamentare d'inchiesta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza