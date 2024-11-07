Marosa secures investment from Aquiline to accelerate growth and expand VAT compliance solutions

VIGO, Spain and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marosa 2024 S.L. ("Marosa"), a leading provider of VAT compliance and e-invoicing technology solutions, today announced it has secured a €12 million investment from Aquiline, a private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology. This funding represents Marosa's first external capital raise and will help accelerate its growth strategy, expand compliance software and e-invoicing offerings, and support its global expansion.

Founded in 2016 by Pedro Pestana da Silva, Marosa is a tech-enabled provider of mission-critical VAT compliance technology and services, catering to large multinational business customers with VAT filing obligations across Europe. With over 1,200 enterprise and eCommerce customers, Marosa's flagship software, VATify, offers a cloud-based, end-to-end solution that centralizes e-invoicing, VAT registration, and reporting. The company also provides real-time reporting of e-invoices in response to regulatory requirements in various EU countries.

The investment from Aquiline will enable Marosa to further accelerate product development, go-to-market approach, and international expansion, while capitalizing on significant regulatory and market momentum across Europe. Recent regulatory shifts, such as the adoption of mandatory e-invoicing and real-time reporting across Europe, have underscored the importance of digital VAT compliance solutions. Marosa is at the heart of these requirements, as it helps large multinational enterprises seeking to get ahead of regulatory changes by digitizing e-invoicing and VAT processes.

Pedro Pestana da Silva, Founder and CEO of Marosa, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Aquiline as our first external investor. Over time, we have built a trusted relationship with their team, and they truly understand our vision, technology, and the needs of our clients. With this investment, we are well prepared to accelerate our R&D, enhance our product offerings, and expand our reach in a complex and evolving market."

Giovanni Nani, Principal at Aquiline, added:

"Since our first meeting in 2020 we have admired the software and services that Pedro and the Marosa team have been developing for their growing customer base in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Aquiline has a strong track record of backing bootstrapped financial services and technology entrepreneurs. We are excited to partner with Marosa on its next phase of growth and support the team on its journey of becoming a pan-European VAT compliance and e-invoicing leader."

Notes to Editors

About Marosa

Marosa is a leading provider of fully integrated VAT compliance and e-invoicing technology solutions, serving enterprise and eCommerce clients across Europe. Headquartered in Vigo, Spain, Marosa's flagship software, VATify, centralizes e-invoicing, VAT registration, and reporting, and automates communication with tax authorities, helping businesses stay ahead of regulatory changes and streamline their VAT compliance processes.

For more information, visit www.marosavat.com.

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a private investment firm based in New York, London, and Philadelphia, that is dedicated to financial services and technology. As of September 30, 2024, Aquiline has approximately $11.3 billion of assets under management and has deployed approximately $7.0 billion of capital across the firm's three strategies in private equity, venture, and credit.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550642/Aquiline_logo.jpg