Matrixdock Partners with Brink's for Global RWA Custody, Starting with Gold

Partnership Enhances Security for XAUm, Matrixdock's Gold-Backed Digital Asset, with a Focus on Key Asian Financial Hubs

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixdock, a leading platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWA), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Brink's, a global leader in secure logistics and asset protection. This partnership ensures the secure transportation and vaulting of LBMA-certified gold, which underpins Matrixdock's recently launched XAUm token, with a focus on vaults located in Singapore and Hong Kong, two of Asia's premier financial hubs.

XAUm, an ERC-20 token fully backed by physical gold, offers investors a trusted and transparent digital asset tied to London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited gold. The partnership with Brink's guarantees that the gold reserves backing XAUm are securely held in high-security, fully insured vaults in Singapore and Hong Kong, enhancing the credibility and security of the token for investors across the globe, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Brink's reputation for excellence in secure logistics, combined with the strategic location of vaults in Singapore and Hong Kong, provides unparalleled security and confidence for our XAUm investors," said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. "This partnership underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of trust and transparency for our tokenized real-world assets."

Zac McKenna, Head of Digital Assets at Brink's, emphasized the importance of secure custody solutions in the growing RWA tokenization space: "At Brink's, we are proud to support the tokenization of real-world assets by providing the secure infrastructure that makes these digital products credible and reliable. Our collaboration with Matrixdock enables us to bring our extensive expertise in secure logistics to the forefront of the blockchain ecosystem."

Brink's, with its extensive experience in secure asset management and its well-established presence in Asia, will ensure that the LBMA gold backing XAUm is safely transported, stored, and protected in its world-class vaults. Ben Van Kerkwijk, Vice President of Brink's Global Services - Asia Pacific, added: "Our premier vaulting facilities in Singapore and Hong Kong are trusted by top-tier clients around the world. We are pleased to provide the same world-class protection for the physical gold that backs Matrixdock's XAUm token, further enhancing the security and trust for investors in the region."

This partnership allows Matrixdock to offer a robust gold-backed digital asset that aligns with the security and regulatory requirements of global investors.

XAUm provides investors with seamless access to the value of physical gold while benefiting from the efficiency, liquidity, and transparency of blockchain technology. By focusing on secure vaulting in Singapore and Hong Kong, Matrixdock strengthens its offering in the growing Asian market for tokenized assets.

For more information, please visit www.matrixdock.com.

About Matrixdock

Founded in February 2023 by Matrixport, Matrixdock is a premier platform that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock has rapidly emerged as an industry leader, earning the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions.

Matrixdock is dedicated to becoming the gateway for clients seeking top-tier RWA investments. With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for crypto, Matrixdock provides diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries.

