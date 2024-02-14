Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Completion of First Customer Installation with Next Generation Maxeon IBC Panels

New Maxeon 7 panels set industry benchmark with efficiency exceeding 24%

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the completion of a new solar installation featuring its next-generation Maxeon IBC solar panels with the world's highest conversion rate efficiency of any commercial solar panels, at 24.1%. This is the first project powered by these new Maxeon 7 panels, setting a new industry benchmark, and reaffirming the company's innovation leadership and ability to transform technological aspirations into real-world solutions.

"Customers are increasingly recognizing the importance of investing in top quality, high performing solar solutions to meet their growing energy demands," said Vikas Desai, Maxeon SVP and General Manager. "Maxeon continues to provide industry-leading power, performance, and production efficiency, and the new Maxeon 7 panel delivers more energy and superior output, demonstrating that the future of solar is here today."

The project was carried out by Maxeon's partner Lidera Energía in Granada, Spain, where the new Maxeon system has been operational since the end of December 2023. "The customer had a very high level of energy consumption and was looking for specific requirements that the Maxeon 7 panels were uniquely capable to meet, offering a number of advantages in performance and energy production, best-in-class reliability and durability, with the industry's longest warranty of 40 years," said Andrea Sanz, National Sales Director Spain at Maxeon Solar Technologies.

The Maxeon 7 solar panel is the next evolution of Maxeon's back-contact architecture, enabling increased panel efficiency. Maxeon 7 cells feature a unique and patented design to eliminate hotspot risk from cell cracking and heat buildup under shaded conditions. This superior hotspot resistance contributes to the panel's warranted maximum yearly power degradation of 0.25% and protects power output over time. In contrast, other PV technologies, even competing 'back contact' architectures, rely on small diodes in the junction box to mitigate cell heating. If these diodes fail, or if individual cells are shaded or cracked, cells can reach hazardous temperatures resulting in irreparable panel damage and unsafe rooftop conditions.

"Maxeon's technology innovation and deployment continues to deliver exceptional results for customers across the globe," said Bill Mulligan, Maxeon CEO. "This installation features our latest flagship IBC product and once again establishes a new performance standard for the entire solar industry."

To discover how Maxeon technology delivers enhanced value to customers, click here.

The new Maxeon 7 panels are currently available for selected partners in Europe. Full commercial availability across regions is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,600 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar. For more information visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and Twitter.

