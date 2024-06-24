Cerca nel sito
 
MDT Unveils Ultra-Compact TMR Sensors TMR3016/TMR3017 for Smartphones and Wearable Devices at Sensors Converge 2024

24 giugno 2024 | 17.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MDT's Advanced TMR Sensor Manufacturing Facility Set to Support High-Capacity Production in Multi-Billion Units for Consumer Electronics

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has announced the release of its new ultra-compact TMR angle sensor series TMR3016 and TMR3017 at Sensors Converge 2024.

The TMR3016 and TMR3017 are designed for consumer electronics applications, including micro-displacement measurement in voice coil motors (VCM) for smartphone camera modules, and on-axis or off-axis angular position measurement for smart wearable devices. Each sensor features a single full-bridge with four high-sensitivity TMR sensing elements. The TMR3016 is a single-axis sensor, providing two differential output signals representing the sinusoidal waveform of the angular direction of the magnetic field. The TMR3017 offers two single-ended output signals representing the sine and cosine waveforms of the magnetic field's direction, enabling dual-axis 360-degree measurement and temperature-compensated solutions. Both sensors are designed to operate under saturation magnetic fields, where the output signals vary only with the angular direction of the magnetic field and are independent of the field strength, making them inherently resistant to stray field interference. Both sensors are shipped in an ultra-compact DFN4 package (0.8×0.4×0.23mm).

The TMR3016,TMR3017, and the recently released TMR4101 magnetic scale sensor are part of MDT's latest consumer TMR sensor series, providing an upgraded solution for camera autofocus applications in smartphones. The entire design, manufacturing, packaging, and testing processes are conducted at MDT's self-owned TMR sensor fabrication facility, which supports an annual production capacity of multi-billion units of TMR sensors to meet the high-volume demands of industrial partners in the consumer electronics market.

Key Features of TMR3016/TMR3017:

The full lineup of MDT's TMR sensors is available for order from Digi-key and MDT's online store at www.tmr-sensors.com. For volume pricing, delivery, and technical inquiries, please contact MDT at sales@dowayusa.com or visit Sensors Converge 2024, booth 909, in Santa Clara, CA, USA, from June 24-26.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts Jinfeng Liu, jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com, Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China) Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com, Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/4777279/MDT_v1_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mdt-unveils-ultra-compact-tmr-sensors-tmr3016tmr3017-for-smartphones-and-wearable-devices-at-sensors-converge-2024-302179699.html

