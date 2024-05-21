Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Media Production Company Egg Is Coming Chooses Infortrend SAN Storage to Empower Content Creation Workflows

21 maggio 2024 | 10.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that Korean media production company Egg is coming is leveraging Infortrend's storage solution for M&EEonStor DS enterprise SAN storage to empower content creation workflows and store the growing volume of UHD videos they produce.

Egg is coming is a media content production company operating as a spin-off from the South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM Entertainment Division, the distributor of Oscar-winning movie "Parasite". With the renowned producer Lee Myung-han as its CEO, Egg is coming specializes in production of popular entertainment content, including drama series, broadcast programs, music videos, etc. The team has successfully produced numerous renowned series, including "Hospital Playlist" which became the ninth highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history at the time.

As the company was established, they started looking for a high-speed shared storage solution. Infortrend's EonStor DS SAN storage came highly recommended by a major media company that has been successfully using it with Tiger Technology's SAN file sharing solution. Trusting this recommendation, Egg is coming adopted EonStor DS for video editing application. In total, four DS 4016 appliances, expanded with four units of JB 3060L expansion enclosure, were chosen for the initial deployment of the studio's storage system. The solution provides 1.8 PB total capacity to store ever-expanding UHD video content and enables seamless workflows for 29 simultaneous post-production processes.

"Infortrend's SAN storage EonStor DS was recommended to us by a major media production company, and we are happy that we adopted the same solution as DS enables fast and comfortable collaboration between 29 video editors," – said Changmin Sim, the Team Leader of the Video Editing Team at Egg is coming.

Learn more about EonStor DS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/media-production-company-egg-is-coming-chooses-infortrend-san-storage-to-empower-content-creation-workflows-302148602.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT industry leading enterprise storage provider storage production company Egg Production company Egg Is Coming Chooses Infortrend
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, schianto in elicottero: morto il presidente Raisi
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi 2024 , al via da oggi modifica e invio 730 precompilato
News to go
Istat: aumentata la povertà assoluta
News to go
Meta, Ue indaga su Facebook e Instagram
News to go
Istat, in Italia meno figli e sempre più tardi
News to go
Tavolini all'aperto, governo lavora per renderli strutturali
News to go
Omofobia, Italia non firma dichiarazione Ue
News to go
L'indagine: biellesi popolo di risparmiatori
News to go
Rifiuti, sequestri e denunce sul territorio nazionale per illecito stoccaggio e smaltimento
News to go
Superbonus, si cambia: le novità del decreto approvato al Senato
News to go
Musica, Spotify cresce del 400% in sei anni: pagati in Italia 126 milioni in royalties
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza