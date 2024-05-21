Media Production Company Egg Is Coming Chooses Infortrend SAN Storage to Empower Content Creation Workflows

TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that Korean media production company Egg is coming is leveraging Infortrend's storage solution for M&E – EonStor DS enterprise SAN storage to empower content creation workflows and store the growing volume of UHD videos they produce.

Egg is coming is a media content production company operating as a spin-off from the South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM Entertainment Division, the distributor of Oscar-winning movie "Parasite". With the renowned producer Lee Myung-han as its CEO, Egg is coming specializes in production of popular entertainment content, including drama series, broadcast programs, music videos, etc. The team has successfully produced numerous renowned series, including "Hospital Playlist" which became the ninth highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history at the time.

As the company was established, they started looking for a high-speed shared storage solution. Infortrend's EonStor DS SAN storage came highly recommended by a major media company that has been successfully using it with Tiger Technology's SAN file sharing solution. Trusting this recommendation, Egg is coming adopted EonStor DS for video editing application. In total, four DS 4016 appliances, expanded with four units of JB 3060L expansion enclosure, were chosen for the initial deployment of the studio's storage system. The solution provides 1.8 PB total capacity to store ever-expanding UHD video content and enables seamless workflows for 29 simultaneous post-production processes.

"Infortrend's SAN storage EonStor DS was recommended to us by a major media production company, and we are happy that we adopted the same solution as DS enables fast and comfortable collaboration between 29 video editors," – said Changmin Sim, the Team Leader of the Video Editing Team at Egg is coming.

Learn more about EonStor DS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.