Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Meryl Streep Stuns in LILYSILK Attire at Cannes 2024 Photo Call, Honored with Palme d'Or Award

16 maggio 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was pictured looking effortlessly chic at the iconic 77th Festival de Cannes, running from May 14 to 25, wearing an Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt from LILYSILK.

Veteran actress Streep, known for her versatility in countless roles over the years, was in Cannes to receive the prestigious Palme d'Or award, celebrating her outstanding contributions to cinema over more than five decades.

During the photocall before the opening ceremony, Streep looked stunning in a stylish white Michael Kors Collection suit paired with the LILYSILK Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt. On May 15, People featured Streep looking "French Riviera Chic" in the Best Photos from Cannes 2024, and was also featured in another Peoplearticle on May 14, with "all smiles on the red carpet". Additionally, also on May 14, Just Jared pictured Streep looking "Effortlessly Chic at Cannes 2024 Photo Call."

The Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt, featuring bold navy and white stripes, is crafted from luxurious printed silk twill, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort. The shirt is designed for those who appreciate quality and style. Made from premium silk twill, its bold stripes make it a standout piece suitable for both formal and casual occasions. The shirt is a testament to LILYSILK's commitment to blending luxury and practicality.

"LILYSILK is deeply honored that Meryl Streep, a true icon in the film industry, chose our Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt for her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Her passion and impeccable style inspire us to continue creating exceptional garments that embody timeless elegance for a global audience."

This is not the first time the Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt has been adorned by a showbiz star. On February 12, popular Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson delivered a blitzing performance of It Was a Sin by The Revivalists while wearing the shirt.

In September 2023, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba wore the shirt with elegance to celebrate her Honest renovation event. Also, esteemed actress Emma Roberts modeled the same shirt during her summer break last year.

For more information, visit LILYSILK's website and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414661/Meryl_Streep_Stuns_LILYSILK_Attire_Cannes_2024_Photo_Call.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meryl-streep-stuns-in-lilysilk-attire-at-cannes-2024-photo-call-honored-with-palme-dor-award-302147449.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro at Cannes Festival di Cannes photo Call Honored
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue rivede al rialzo stime crescita: +0,9% nel 2024
News to go
Attentato a Robert Fico, il premier slovacco ferito ad Handlova
News to go
Cala il consumo di alcol e fumo tra i giovani, il rapporto Istat
Meteo, Italia divisa in due: le previsioni per i prossimi giorni
News to go
Mare 2024, 10 Bandiere blu in più per l'Italia: ecco dove
News to go
Investimenti, in arrivo nuovo Btp Green con scadenza 2037
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"
News to go
Polemica sulla sugar tax
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza