Lunedì 25 Marzo 2024
Midea Unveils Next-Generation Appliances at European Trade Conference 2024 Meeting in Greece

25 marzo 2024 | 15.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in smart home appliances, is proud to announce its participation in the Midea European Trade Conference 2024, taking place in Greece from March 20th to 22nd. At the event, Midea will showcase the latest contributions to the European home and kitchen markets by unveiling two innovative products: the Midea TastePro Oven and the Midea 2.0 Built-in Oven.

The Midea TastePro Oven and the Midea 2.0 Built-in Oven are innovative additions to modern kitchen technology, aiming to provide users with convenience, efficiency, and connectivity within their smart home setups. Designed to integrate into existing IoT ecosystems, these appliances offer improved control and flexibility for managing kitchen tasks without extensive setup, allowing for remote intervention using compatible devices beyond the home vicinity. At the European Trade Conference in Greece, Midea strategically positioned itself to offer European consumers a professional and inspiring cooking experience.

Midea TastePro Oven

Midea 2.0 Built-in Oven

Midea's appliances are designed to provide cooking assistance for Europeans in their homes. By offering outstanding control, flexibility, and performance, they make traditional routines into comfortable, efficient, and versatile cooking experiences. Midea aims to showcase its leadership in delivering top-quality kitchen appliances that meet European consumers' evolving needs and preferences, offering new possibilities for culinary achievement in the region.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group. Established in 1968, Midea Group ranks #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list. Its businesses span smart home appliances, electro-mechanical, building technologies, robotics & automation, and digital innovation.

For media inquiries, product demonstrations, or interviews, please contact:

[Isaac Fan] fanyx20@midea.com[Jessie Wang] wangrong15@midea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370647/image_5028920_35042932.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-unveils-next-generation-appliances-at-european-trade-conference-2024-meeting-in-greece-302098285.html

