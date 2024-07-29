Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Ministry of Economics, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty ; DGCCRF: Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: SignalConso, an app to report consumer issues

29 luglio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of Olivia Grégoire, French Minister Delegate with responsibility for Business, Tourism and Consumption, and to coincide with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) has tailored its SignalConso platform to English-speaking consumers, providing an English translation of the website and app for tourists to use during their stay in France.  

Overcharging for transport fares, hotel rooms not matching their descriptions, fraudulent service offerings and counterfeit goods: just like any consumer, foreign visitors need to be protected. To guarantee them the utmost protection during their stay, particularly during the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, the DGCCRF has launched an English version of the SignalConso platform, available online and as a mobile app.  

With almost 870,000 reports filed on SignalConso since 2020, nearly 12% of which concern tourism-oriented industries (travel, entertainment, cafés/restaurants), consumers recognise the value of this free, mobile, and user-friendly tool, and the SignalConso smartphone app has been downloaded more than 160,000 times. The English version allows international tourists to report any consumer issues (e.g. lack of information, hidden services, defective or dangerous products/services) and contact  traders (physical and online stores, entertainment, transport, cafés/restaurants) with just a few clicks. With out-of-court settlements of disputes encouraged between consumers and traders, non-French-speaking visitors can use SignalConso to find solutions to any consumer issues that may arise during their stay.           

Additionally, by enhancing SignalConso's accessibility for foreign visitors, the DGCCRF will be able to more rapidly detect emerging cases of fraud aimed at tourists and identify traders who are frequently reported in tourist-oriented industries.

To strengthen the visibility of this service among visitors during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Olivia Grégoire asked the French Ministry of Economics, and Finance and the Government Information Service to deploy a poster campaign in places frequented by tourists such as airports, train stations, shopping centers.

Finally, ReponseConso is also a public service dedicated to providing consumer information.  It replies to all questions about consumption issues by phone (in French and English). ReponseConso can be reached from Monday to Friday at +33 809 540 550 (toll-free number).

Useful links:

- SignalConso – Report an issue with a trader  

- RéponseConso – Helpline for consumers: +33 809 540 550

FAQs

CONTACT: Press office +33 144 972 391 ; presse@dgccrf.finances.gouv.fr,

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470133/DGCCRF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ministry-of-economics-finance-and-industrial-and-digital-sovereignty--dgccrf-paris-2024-olympic-and-paralympic-games-signalconso-an-app-to-report-consumer-issues-302207903.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Altro Economia_E_Finanza consumer Affairs speaking consumers consumatore applicativo
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza