Mobica Appoints Gary Butters as CEO, Building on Success and Fuelling Continued Growth

04 marzo 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobica, the global software and engineering provider, has announced Gary Butters as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

 

Gary joined Mobica as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in November 2020 and as part of outgoing CEO Sam Kingston's leadership team, delivered significant success, leading to Mobica's acquisition by Cognizant in March 2023. 

This acquisition will significantly expand Cognizant's IoT embedded software engineering capabilities as part of their overall strategy to help companies modernise technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

 

Gary takes over the role with the remit to complete the integration of Mobica into Cognizant while continuing to deliver double-digit growth.

Mobica, which is headquartered in Manchester UK, with operations in Europe and the US, provides world-class software engineering and development expertise to many of the most recognised global brands. Founded in 2004, it serves a number of sectors, with particular expertise in the automotive, manufacturing, industrial and semiconductor industries.

In his role as CEO, Gary will continue Mobica's vision of delivering exceptional value and innovation to it's clients and customers, while spearheading its growth plan as demand for engineering and software expertise continues to rise.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary says:"Over the past few years, Mobica has seen demand for our world-class engineering increase significantly, particularly with the acceleration in AI and machine learning. This has seen some of the once 'traditional' industries such as automotive and manufacturing undergo a radical transformation. 

"As a result, companies are increasingly seeking skilled professionals - particularly in areas such as software development, AI, IoT, and data analytics - in order to stay competitive and meet evolving customer expectations. However, they are vying for a limited pool of technology talent, so access to Mobica engineering services has been vital to enable our customers to remain agile in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"Our ongoing growth is a testament to our team of dedicated 'Mobicans' and our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge software engineering solutions. We have consistently provided clients with access to top-tier engineering talent, enabling them to drive digital transformation and achieve their business objectives. I am looking forward to working with our talented team as we continue our ambitious growth plans."

www.mobica.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352612/Mobica_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobica-appoints-gary-butters-as-ceo-building-on-success-and-fuelling-continued-growth-302077506.html

in Evidenza