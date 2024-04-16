MOBILion Systems, Inc. Expands European Presence to Support MOBIE Instrument Sales and Customer Success

CHADDS FORD, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., pioneers in separation science, is excited to announce its expansion into Europe with additions to its sales, service, and support organization. This strategic move aims to better serve the scientific community within the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, environmental, and food industries.

MOBILion Systems strengthens its European presence by appointing Lucy Woods as Senior Director of European Sales and George Antoniades as Director of European Customer Success. Woods, with her extensive biotechnology background and leadership in commercial management, and Antoniades, with decades-long expertise in global services and customer experience, are set to elevate MOBILion's commercial sales and customer success operations in Europe. Their combined experience promises to deliver unparalleled service and support to customers across the region.

"We are excited to continue our expansion in Europe and strengthen our commitment to providing best-in-class technologies to advance research," said Janine McMurdie, MOBILion's Chief Commercial Officer. "With this expansion, we elevate our customer success efforts to the next level, providing a premium experience that will thrill our customers."

The MOBIE platform redefines separation science, eclipsing LC-MS with unmatched resolution, throughput, and reproducibility. Compatible as a field upgrade with Agilent 6545, 6545XT, and 6546 Q-TOF mass spectrometers, the MOBIE system's pass-through mode ensures LC-Q-TOF assay continuity while boosting analytical performance beyond LCMS standards. This advancement grants researchers access to insights once unreachable, with MOBILion pioneering mass spectrometry's evolution through innovative solutions that push beyond LCMS's boundaries.

The broadened support network, now encompassing Europe, guarantees clients in the region prompt assistance and professional guidance, assuring timely access to expertise. This expansion underscores MOBILion's continuing dedication to delivering superior service and support, highlighting its solid commitment across the globe. Additionally, MOBILion has partnered with The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU), enhancing our global outreach and collaboration efforts.

To learn more about MOBILion Systems' European expansion, please contact info@mobilionsystems.com.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.MOBILion is an innovative team that is shaking up the status quo in separation science. With instruments that characterize complex molecules more accurately and efficiently than incumbent approaches, MOBILion drives advancement across various industries, from biopharma discovery to food testing and environmental safety. Their technology integrates with mass spectrometry for workflows that unravel complex analysis, Revealing What Others Leave Unseen™. Learn more at www.mobilionsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831641/MOBILion_Logo.jpg