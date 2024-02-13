Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Moldova Fortifies Digital Defenses with New Cybersecurity Agency and Cybecor Institute

12 febbraio 2024 | 18.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHISINAU, Moldova, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueling its digital revolution, Moldova unveils two key institutions dedicated to cybersecurity: the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANC) and the National Institute of Innovations in Cybersecurity "Cybercor." Launched during the inaugural Moldova Cybersecurity Forum (MCF) on February 9th, these initiatives solidify the country's commitment to building a secure and resilient digital future.

 

"We need a secure economy, and with the digitalization process, it is imperative to have institutions that ensure a high level of resilience. These two new institutions will play a key role in strengthening the country's cybersecurity," stated Dumitru Alaiba, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization.

Moldova's proactive approach stems from its unique geopolitical position and the rising global cyber threat landscape. The 2023 Cybersecurity Law serves as a cornerstone, aligning the country with EU standards and establishing a structured, effective approach to counter cyberattacks.

The ANC embodies this proactive stance, actively protecting critical infrastructure, government systems, and citizens from cyber threats. Cybercor, on the other hand, focuses on cultivating future cybersecurity talent through innovative education programs, equipping students and civil servants with vital skills.

Moldova's commitment extends beyond national borders. Active participation in regional and international cybersecurity initiatives fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing. The MCF, with over 800 participants and more than 40 speakers from around world, serves as a testament to this collaborative spirit.

These strategic moves position Moldova as a leader in digital security, attracting individuals and businesses seeking a safe and secure digital environment. By prioritizing cybersecurity investments and collaboration, Moldova paves the way for a prosperous and resilient digital future, setting an example for other nations navigating the digital age.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338819/Deputy_Prime_Minister.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-fortifies-digital-defenses-with-new-cybersecurity-agency-and-cybecor-institute-302059715.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Moldova unveils two National Institute of Innovations in Cybersecurity Fueling its digital revolution Moldavia
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ostaggi liberati erano nella casa di una famiglia a Rafah
News sto go
Cgia: torna ad aumentare popolo partite Iva
News to go
Sciopero oggi 12 febbraio, treni regionali a rischio
Protesta dei trattori, il fronte si spacca
Geolier e il bilancio a Sanremo 2024: "Ho fatto un bel Festival" - Video
News to go
Farmaci, carenza in Europa
Sanremo e televoto, Angelina Mango risponde a Frankie hi-Nrg - Video
Amadeus saluta Sanremo, la standing ovation in sala stampa - Video
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello e la telefonata con Amadeus: "Domani con mantello 'Pensati a Roma'" - Video
News to go
Fringe benefit 2024, ecco i bonus aziendali per i lavoratori
News to go
Traffico illecito di rifiuti speciali, arresti a Reggio Calabria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza