Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:04
comunicato stampa

MolecuLight Announces Groundbreaking Study on Antimicrobial Stewardship in Wound Care

08 ottobre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, is excited to announce the publication of a new study that addresses a critical challenge in wound care: the need for standardized and evidence-based antibiotic and antimicrobial prescribing. Published in Diagnostics, this groundbreaking research underscores the urgent need for widespread adoption of antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs) and reveals the significant potential to improve prescribing practices with MolecuLight.

The study, led by Dr. Thomas Serena and titled "Audit of Antimicrobial Prescribing Trends in 1447 Outpatient Wound Assessments: Baseline Rates and Impact of Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging", examined antimicrobial prescribing practices in 2022 across eight U.S. outpatient wound clinics. By comparing trends between clinics with and without MolecuLight, the research provides valuable insights into current prescribing practices and the impact of MolecuLight on antimicrobial use.

Dr. Serena, a dedicated advocate in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, shares his insights: "Antimicrobial resistance is a critical challenge across all areas of medicine, including wound care. Our study represents a significant advancement in tackling this issue. We discovered that using fluorescence imaging during patient assessments reduced the average number of concurrent medications prescribed—from 1.4 per patient with standard clinical examination to just 1 per patient. Additionally, systemic antibiotics made up only 8% of prescriptions in the fluorescence group, compared to 36% in the standard care group."

He continues, "Our research highlights a notable shift towards topical prescriptions in the fluorescence imaging group (92%) compared to standard care (64%). These results emphasize the profound impact of real-time diagnostic technologies. In this case, MolecuLight enabled clinicians to make immediate and informed decisions, reducing the reliance on systemic antibiotics and reinforcing the efficacy of localized treatments, as supported by extensive research."

Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight, also commented on this groundbreaking research: "This study underscores the transformative power of MolecuLight as a real-time bacterial detection tool. By providing objective and actionable information directly at the bedside, our devices significantly reduce antibiotic misuse, making MolecuLight a critical component of effective antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs)." He added, " Our technology is instrumental in combating overprescribing and enhancing patient outcomes. This new research suggests that MolecuLight has an important role to play in addressing one of the most concerning and pressing public health issues to date, reinforcing its value to healthcare providers managing wounds and emphasizing our commitment to advancing health care practices."

To access the full publication, follow this link: https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics14182034.

About MolecuLight Inc. 

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X®and DXwound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-clearedpoint-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

For sales, media or other inquiries or further information, please contactHunter Zudans Director of MarketingMolecuLight Inc.T. +1.484.682.7580hzudans@moleculight.com www.moleculight.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524785/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Announces_Groundbreaking_Study_on_Antimi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-announces-groundbreaking-study-on-antimicrobial-stewardship-in-wound-care-302269713.html

