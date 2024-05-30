Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MolecuLight's Pioneering Fluorescence Imaging Technology Showcased in Prestigious Burns Journal in Novel Study

30 maggio 2024 | 12.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, celebrates the publication of a groundbreaking study in the prestigious Burns Journal. Titled "Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging as a Predictor of Skin Graft Integration in Burn Wounds," the study demonstrates the unparalleled potential of MolecuLight's innovative technology in predicting skin graft integration outcomes for burn patients.

This study investigated the predictive capabilities of MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging in assessing bacterial presence that could be linked to skin graft failure within burn wounds. The results revealed significant correlations between the presence or absence of bacterial presence (higher than 104 CFU/gr tissue) on the graft bed immediately before skin grafting, and graft failure or success.

Key findings from the study include:

22

"These compelling results underscore the transformative impact of MolecuLight in burn wound management – yet another area of wound care where our technology drives change," said Anil Amlani, CEO at MolecuLight Inc. "By providing clinicians with real-time, objective data on bacterial presence, MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology empowers them to make more informed decisions, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. The results of this study suggest that eliminating fluorescence signals at the graft site has the potential to enhance graft-take."

Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana, lead author of the study remarks, "Our recent publication involving fluorescence imaging and its utility on split skin grafting is a new and important contribution to the field that will enlighten surgeons on the importance of this new technology", he continues, "I firmly believe that this technology can help standardize and enrich grafting protocols for burn patients, filling a critical void in our current practices. The unique ability to gain real-time insights into graft sites provides surgeons with objective data crucial for informed decision-making. Unlike the usual practice of relying on delayed microbiology samples to determine grafting readiness, MolecuLight empowers surgeons to act swiftly during the critical window when the graft bed is bacteria-free, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and ultimately transforming the landscape of burn wound management."

The publication of this study in the prestigious Burns Journal reinforces MolecuLight's commitment to advancing wound care through cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking, top-quality research. With its ability to provide actionable information at the point of care, MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology continues to revolutionize wound assessment and treatment practices worldwide in a variety of medical fields.

MolecuLight Inc., is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics, and other key industrial markets.

For sales, media or other inquiries or further information, please contactCarolina Wuesthoff, MDGlobal Manager, Medical Engagement & CommunicationsMolecuLight Inc.cwuesthoff@moleculight.comT. +1.647.362.4684www.moleculight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423988/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_s_Pioneering_Fluorescence_Imaging_Techno.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculights-pioneering-fluorescence-imaging-technology-showcased-in-prestigious-burns-journal-in-novel-study-302157994.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere imaging Technology Showcased fluorescence imaging technology formazione di immagini imaging
Vedi anche
News to go
Coldiretti: boom export dieta mediterranea
News to go
Via libera Ue alla prima insulina settimanale
News to go
Rottamazione quater in scadenza, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Caivano, Meloni: "Stato non può tollerare zone franche"
News to go
Napoli, traffico illecito di rifiuti e corruzione: 12 arresti
News to go
Ue, via libera Consiglio a Net-Zero Industry Act
News to go
Autovelox, cosa cambia
News to go
Pertosse, allerta anche in Italia
News to go
Retribuzioni, i dati della Bce
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Coldiretti: in Italia si buttano 1,5 miliardi di Kg di cibo all'anno
News to go
Ocse, Pil in crescita nel primo trimestre 2024: +0,4%
News to go
Oltre la metà degli italiani arriva a fine mese con difficoltà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza