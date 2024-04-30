Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 10:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Moroccan Ambassador to Japan Visits NX Group Building

30 aprile 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. received a visit from H.E. Mr. Rachad Bouhlal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to Japan, at the NX Group Building on April 12.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202404199723-O1-rdr386lh 

PhotoCenter: Ambassador Rachad Bouhlalhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202404199723/_prw_PI2fl_k4kcwx1M.jpg 

The NX Group established Nippon Express Morocco SARLAU and Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU in July 2022 as local subsidiaries in Morocco, and has since been developing its air/ocean freight forwarding and logistics operations there with a particular focus on mobility-related industries. These two Group companies provide services to meet the logistics needs of a diversity of customers doing business in Morocco and neighboring countries.

Ambassador Bouhlal and two other guests were received on behalf of the Group by Senior Managing Executive Officer Tadahiro Furue and Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Otsuji. In the ensuing conversation, they discussed initiatives to develop logistics in Morocco and exchanged a wide range of opinions in a friendly atmosphere.

The NX Group will continue expanding its global network to provide high-quality logistics services to customers around the world.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202404199723-O1-l9TAwOAd.pdf 

NX official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moroccan-ambassador-to-japan-visits-nx-group-building-302131034.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Moroccan Ambassador NX Group Building Marocco Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez resta alla guida del governo
News to go
Nuovo Patto stabilità e crescita, via libera finale del Consiglio Ue
News to go
Salari e occupazione, Meloni incontra i sindacati
News to go
Sfruttavano migranti nei campi in Toscana, arrestati 10 pakistani
News to go
Il Papa parteciperà ai lavori del G7 sull'Intelligenza artificiale
Furbetti della Ztl, a Roma pioggia di multe - Video
News to go
Beltempo nel weekend ma la pioggia torna per il 1° maggio
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, rinvio in vista: l'Ue attende nuove proposte sul taglio delle rotte
News to go
Usa-Cina, Blinken a Pechino: incontro con Xi Jinping
Geppi Cucciari e la 'risposta' a Porta a Porta - Video
News to go
Bce, cosa dice il nuovo bollettino economico
News to go
Stop numero chiuso a Medicina, primo ok a testo base in Senato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza