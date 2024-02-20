Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Febbraio 2024
MWC 2024 | 5.5G Core's IPE Helps Carriers Transition Towards Experience Monetization

20 febbraio 2024 | 13.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continuous development of services, people have higher requirements on communication experience. Carriers are looking to make early gains in the 5.5G era by transitioning from traffic-based monetization to experience-oriented monetization. To facilitate this transition, Huawei has developed the Intelligent Personalized Experience (IPE) solution based on the 5.5G Core, and will officially unveil it at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC).

New services, represented by short videos, live streaming, cloud applications, and VR/AR, pose differentiated requirements on networks.

Live streaming requires a large uplink bandwidth for clear, smooth video playing, so as to prevent economic loss from unsatisfactory events. Services such as cloud phones, cloud gaming, and cloud photographing are sensitive to latency, while VR services, like those for videos and games require a guaranteed downlink bandwidth. All of these new services attract users who are inclined to pay extra fees for a better experience, and opens the floodgates for carriers to monetize differentiated experiences.

Carriers have shifted their focus from enabling fundamental communications in 2G/3G to traffic monetization in 4G and now on service experience monetization with 5G.

As services evolve, carriers follow suit by updating their service plans to deliver an optimal experience to users. A 2G/3G service plan usually includes a limited number of calling minutes and SMSs, a 4G service plan often contains a data package, and a 5G service plan is composed of more services to fit into the differentiated service scenarios.

Experience monetization requires that the experience of user is evaluated and guaranteed in real time.

The traditional service experience assurance solution faces three breakpoints:

To address this, Huawei provides the IPE solution. IPE leverages the Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) centric intelligence plane of the core network as well as intrinsic intelligence in other core network NFs to identify services accurately, evaluate related experiences in real time, and generate immediate experience reports. The IPE solution ensures that user experience can be accurately assessed, dynamically optimized and better monetized.

MWC 2024 will run from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. At this year's MWC, Huawei will showcase innovative 5G services and experiences, and release innovative 5.5G core network products and solutions. Huawei will continue to innovate, to deliver ultimate service experience to consumers and help carriers achieve continuous business success.

CONTACT: Dongming.Yin@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343324/image_5001747_37686709.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024--5-5g-cores-ipe-helps-carriers-transition-towards-experience-monetization-302066023.html

in Evidenza