Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MWC 2024: Auden Pushes into Ever Higher Frequencies in Journey to 6G

26 febbraio 2024 | 16.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain and TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2024, Auden Group, an industry-leading antenna and connectivity solutions provider, is debuting its most advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna technologies along with showcasing new solutions that further its reputation as an Open RAN (O-RAN) Alliance advocate. With these latest moves, Auden is driving the connectivity and telecommunications industries closer to 6G deployment while prioritizing openness, interoperability, and sustainability of high-speed networks.

To explore state-of-the-art Beyond 5G antenna technologies, join Auden at Booth #5J64 during MWC 2024 or reach out to: slb.sales@auden.com.tw

Fostering a connectivity ecosystem that is open, safe, interoperable, and sustainable

As a key contributor to the O-RAN Alliance, Auden's subsidiary Auray Technology (Auray OTIC and Security Lab) will participate in the panel discussion State of O-RAN System Integration and Certification during MWC, sharing insights on how certified O-RAN solutions help operators to select proven technology and minimize integration efforts.

Session Info: Weds. Feb. 28, 11:20-11:55; registration and further info here.

Auray is also unveiling several new cutting-edge tools and services for antenna makers and network providers. These ensure consistency and product competitiveness through assessing compliance with O-RAN standards and energy efficiency:

For safety testing and compliance:

Paving the way to 6G: State-of-the-art antenna technology and LEO user terminals

New antenna capabilities

Auden is showcasing several new antenna-in-module (AIM) solutions in live demos at MWC 2024:

LEO user terminals

Also on display, Auden's low-earth orbit (LEO) user terminals will be newly available to customers this year and at 50% the size of initial designs. With high speed, low latency, and streamlined installation, these enable high-powered satellite communications, making them ideal for emergency services, Industry 4.0 and IoT, defense and military applications, maritime industries, logistics, and transportation.

Full range of RF antenna solutions

Furthermore, Auden offers over-the-air (OTA) chambers for antenna makers to test the capabilities of 5G mmWave products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/about-us-en/

Stay tuned to the latest from Auden via social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auden-techno-corp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347225/image001. jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024-auden-pushes-into-ever-higher-frequencies-in-journey-to-6g-302071204.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an open RAN connectivity solutions provider an industry leading antenna fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"
News to go
Bce, bilancio in rosso
News to go
Autovelox, addio multe a catena
News to go
Sciopero oggi 23 febbraio: dai trasporti alla scuola, ecco chi protesta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza