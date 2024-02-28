Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
MWC 2024 | Huawei Launches Brand-New HiSec SASE Solution to Intelligently Safeguard Enterprise Branches

28 febbraio 2024 | 17.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's brand-new HiSec SASE Solution was unveiled at the IP Club Carnival. This future-oriented solution stands out with cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated intelligent protection, providing consistent security assurance for the enterprise headquarters and branches.

Today, the proportion of enterprises around the world accessing public cloud services through the Internet has reached 60%. Enterprises are undergoing a shift from enforcing centralized access to services through the headquarters data center to allowing branches to directly access services on the cloud. But although the headquarters has sufficient devices and personnel for security protection, branches often implement weak security protection for limited resource investment. As such, it has become an urgent need to upgrade the security defense capabilities.

While launching Huawei's secure and efficient network architecture solution called HiSec SASE, Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, underscored its abilities of second-level rapid threat handling, industry-leading detection performance, and precise ransomware prevention.

Huawei's brand-new HiSec SASE Solution — a branch network security solution featuring unrivaled comprehensiveness, efficiency, and security — is applicable to a wide range of scenarios such as remote office, multi-branch networking, and endpoint security protection, and is ideal for safeguarding the digital-intelligent transformation of industries such as government, finance, and large enterprise.

For more Huawei network security solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-network/security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350274/Huawei_Leon_Wang.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024--huawei-launches-brand-new-hisec-sase-solution-to-intelligently-safeguard-enterprise-branches-302074450.html

