Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
MWC 2024 | Huawei Launches Net5.5G Converged WAN Solution to Help Build High-Quality IP Networks and Drive Intelligent Transformation of Industries

29 febbraio 2024 | 14.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) held in Barcelona, Huawei launched the Net5.5G converged WAN solution to accelerate the intelligent transformation of industries and lay a solid foundation for intelligent and converged IP metro networks. This solution helps build secure WANs featuring a simplified architecture, differentiated experience assurance, and visualized and intelligent O&M.

According to third-party forecasts, 87% of enterprises will choose to migrate their services to the cloud by 2026. As customers migrate more and more of their mission-critical services to the cloud, networks must provide higher-quality transmission to ensure service experience and data security and reliability. But in striving to achieve this, traditional enterprise WANs face many challenges.

At the congress, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, highlighted the need to accelerate intelligent transformation of industries and build a solid foundation for intelligent and converged IP networks. This will be made possible, he said, by Huawei focusing on actual service needs such as intensive network construction, data sharing, and key service assurance for video conferencing.

In terms of product upgrade, the brand-new NetEngine 8000 series products support larger capacity, higher density, and more service capabilities.

Huawei will continue to enhance its enterprise routers with intelligent network technologies, expand service scenarios, and improve competitiveness, helping build intelligent and converged networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351412/image_5009699_46495492.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2024--huawei-launches-net5-5g-converged-wan-solution-to-help-build-high-quality-ip-networks-and-drive-intelligent-transformation-of-industries-302075804.html

