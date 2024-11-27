Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024
17:20
N1 Partners launches X-Mas Giveaway to Reward High-Achieving Affiliates

27 novembre 2024 | 16.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

N1 Partners is bringing excitement this holiday season with the X-Mas Giveaway! High-achieving affiliates can get rewarded with exclusive prizes, including a dream trip to the Maldives, premium gifts, and more.  

GZIRA, Malta, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, N1 Partners is launching the X-Mas Giveaway to reward our valued partners. This giveaway offers prizes for our high-achieving partners.

 

 

From December 1 to December 31, all registered partners who generate 50+ FTDs within December enter the draw to win one of five AirPods Max. But that's not all—participants with the top three deposit sums get rewarded with premium prizes:

N1 Partners is committed to creating opportunities for all partners to succeed. New partners are invited to join our network to become eligible for this giveaway. Sign up here and get started today.

"At N1 Partners, we are always striving to surprise and delight our affiliates. We don't view each affiliate as just another account, but as a valued partner with whom we build long-lasting business relationships. Promotions like these give our partners the opportunity to see that firsthand and earn well-deserved rewards for their achievements." — Alexa Bond, Head of Affiliates, N1 Partners

For full terms, visit our website. Winners will be announced in early January 2025.

This holiday season, let N1 Partners be your gateway to exciting rewards and opportunities!

About N1 Partners

N1 Partners is a company with expertise in online entertainment. Today, N1 Partners unites over ten high-converting online casinos, betting brands, and the N1 Partners affiliate program.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568582/N1_Partners_Group.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568661/N1_Partners_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/n1-partners-launches-x-mas-giveaway-to-reward-high-achieving-affiliates-302317591.html

