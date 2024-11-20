Cerca nel sito
 
NAYO Captivates Audiences at Analytica China 2024 with its Unique Exhibition Style

20 novembre 2024 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAYO proudly participated in the 12th Analytica China & Labtech China Congress 2024, the international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology in China. Breaking away from traditional exhibition norms, NAYO demonstrated its cutting-edge technology and flexible platform-based approach using a robotic arm extending up to 8 meters, capturing the attention of industry experts and attendees alike.

This event marked the global introduction of our Flexible Platform Architecture (FPA), which features a versatile and scalable design. Our modular pipetting modules, ranging from 1 to 96, including single channel, fixed 8-channle / 24-channel / 96-channel pipetting modules and robotic arms including independent 2-channle / 4 channel / 8-channel /12-channel pipetting modules offer uniform performance characteristics across all configurations:

Chandler Luo, Chief Executive Officer of NAYO, said, "Based on our flexible platform, we can provide more than 240 configurations. This event is a fantastic platform for showcasing NAYO's liquid handlers and powerful innovation technology to a global audience. We hope to engage in meaningful discussions on cooperation with partners and leading medical institutions worldwide."

To date, NAYO's products have been exported to more than 10 countries and regions. Moving forward, NAYO will actively expand its global market presence by providing users with more customer-defined products and professional services, offering globally competitive integrated solutions for life science and clinical diagnosis fields.

About NAYO

Founded in 2016, NAYO is a flexible-based-platform manufacturer of laboratory automation which headquartered in Shanghai, China, and also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Based on our platform, we offer more than 240 configurations. Our products cover five categories: liquid handling platforms, integrated equipment, integrated modules, exclusive application products and consumables & accessories. In the future, NAYO will focus on global innovation in laboratory efficiency and convenience, continuously improving products, solutions, and research to enhance quality, efficiency, and safety in life sciences and clinical diagnostics.

Please follow our LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/nayo-biotec) and visit our website at www.nayolab.com for more information.

Contact Information:

NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., LtdIris Linlinfengyin@nayolab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561430/NAYO_Flexible_Platform_Architecture_modular_design.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nayo-captivates-audiences-at-analytica-china-2024-with-its-unique-exhibition-style-302309882.html

in Evidenza