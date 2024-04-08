Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 12:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NEARLY TWO DECADES ON, EUROPE CONTINUES TO DRIVE GLOBAL DEMAND FOR RSPO CERTIFIED PALM OIL

08 aprile 2024 | 11.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two decades ago, the European market marked a milestone in the global trade of palm oil when a shipment of barrels bearing the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) trademark arrived in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on 11 November 2008. The shipment, originating from Malaysia, contained the world's first cargo of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO).

Encouraged by a strong sentiment across the European market in the early 2000s advocating for more sustainably sourced palm products, several actors came together to strategically set the parameters for the sustainable production of palm oil.

As the first palm oil grower to have all of its operations certified in 2008, United Plantations (UP) in Malaysia produced the first shipment of RSPO CSPO, which was imported by AarhusKarlhamn (AAK), United Kingdom. Among the first buyers of CSPO were Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd. and Unilever NV.

Since then, RSPO has seen membership increase from 500 members in 2010 to nearly 6,000 in 2024, with Europe accounting for 2,854. In 2022, a total of 2,788,061 MT of RSPO CSPO entered the European market. Europe remains the largest buyer (45%) of CSPO and has been a catalyst in leading the global market transformation.

The Dutch market continues to be one of the RSPO's strongest advocates. A group of private organisations formed the Dutch Alliance for Sustainable Palm Oil (DASPO) in 2008 with the goal that all palm oil imported into the Dutch market be RSPO certified by 2015. Not only has this goal been met, but this national initiative has inspired similar initiatives in various European countries.

As the RSPO marks its 20th year anniversary in April 2024, the global partnership reaffirms its commitment to the founding mission of sustainably transforming the palm oil sector, through the collective efforts of the RSPO's nearly 6,000-strong voluntary member base from all sectors of the palm oil value chain across 103 countries and territories. To date, CSPO production exceeds 15 million MT, representing 20% of global crude palm oil production.

Today, RSPO Standards are among the top tier in agricultural sustainability standards and the RSPO is a member of the ISEAL Alliance. The RSPO is enforced by robust assurance, grievance and remediation systems, designed to protect natural resources, safeguard wildlife habitats, and promote the livelihoods and development of smallholders and rural communities around the world.

About RSPO:The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) was formed in 2004 with the objective of promoting the growth and use of sustainable oil palm products through credible global standards and engagement of stakeholders. RSPO is a not-for-profit, international, membership organisation that unites stakeholders from the different sectors of the palm oil industry including oil palm producers, palm oil processors or traders, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, banks and investors, environmental or nature conservation NGOs, and social or developmental NGOs.

This multi-stakeholder representation is mirrored in the governance structure of RSPO such that seats in the Board of Governors, Steering Committees and Working Groups are fairly allocated to each sector. In this way, RSPO lives out the philosophy of the "roundtable" by giving equal rights to each stakeholder group, facilitating traditionally adversarial stakeholders in working together to reach decisions by consensus, and achieving RSPO's shared vision of making sustainable palm oil the norm.

The seat of the association is in Zurich, Switzerland, while the secretariat is currently based in Kuala Lumpur with satellite offices in Jakarta (ID), London (UK), Zoetermeer (NL), Beijing (CN) and Bogotá (CO).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380933/World_s_first_shipment_of_RSPO_certified_sustainable_palm_oil.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380937/RSPO_Trademark_Logo_transparent_png_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nearly-two-decades-on-europe-continues-to-drive-global-demand-for-rspo-certified-palm-oil-302110260.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA decades ago originating from Malaysia PALM OIL European market marked
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza