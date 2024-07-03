Cerca nel sito
 
Neuromod Devices Ltd. Appoints Tom Maher as General Counsel

03 luglio 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod Devices Ltd. (Neuromod), the global medical technology business that created the first and only FDA Approved tinnitus treatment device, Lenire, has today announced the appointment of Tom Maher as General Counsel, effective July 5, 2024.

Mr. Maher most recently served as Chief of Operations, Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary for Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland, and has a successful track record in three C-Suite positions for publicly traded companies.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Tom as Neuromod Devices' General Counsel. Tom's extensive background in international business and corporate operations in the life sciences industry will be an invaluable asset to Neuromod Devices as we continue to redefine tinnitus care on a global scale." said Dr. Ross O'Neil, Neuromod Devices Founding CEO.

Tom Maher joins Neuromod Devices Ltd. with more than twenty-five years of corporate legal and business experience in the international life sciences industry, including biopharma, biotech, and medtech.

In the role of General Counsel, Tom will be responsible for legal and contractual affairs, corporate transactions, governance, and corporate compliance for Neuromod.

Commenting on his appointment, Tom said: "I am excited to join the Neuromod leadership team as the company advances the commercialization of Lenire. I look forward to working with Ross and the broader team to drive the execution of Neuromod's ambitious strategic plans in 2024 and beyond."

Mr. Maher's appointment comes as Neuromod continues to expand the global availability of Lenire. Earlier this year, the organisation increased the number of hearing and tinnitus care practices it partners with in the United States of America to more than 80. Neuromod also increased the availability of Lenire in Europe by establishing partnerships with additional practices in Spain, Italy, and the Principality of Monaco.

About Neuromod Devices 

Founded in 2010, Neuromod Devices is a global medical technology company with offices in Ireland, and the United States of America. Neuromod specializes in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations who live with chronic and debilitating conditions.

The lead application of Neuromod's technology is in the field of tinnitus, where Neuromod has completed extensive clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation platform in this common disorder.

For more information visit  www.neuromoddevices.com.

About Lenire® 

Lenire® is the first non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device shown to soothe and relieve tinnitus in large-scale clinical trials.

Lenire® has CE-mark certification for the treatment of tinnitus under the supervision of an appropriately qualified healthcare professional in Europe and has received a De Novo Approval Grant by the US FDA.

Further details about Lenire® including a list of providers can be found at  www.lenire.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452089/Neuromod_Devices_Tom_Maher.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuromod-devices-ltd-appoints-tom-maher-as-general-counsel-302187029.html

