New Service Center in Veeva Vault CRM Suite Unifies Sales and Service

Vault CRM Service Center now available for life sciences inside sales, contact center, and hybrid reps

Vault CRM Suite to unify sales, marketing, medical, and service for true customer-centricity

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM Service Center for inside sales, contact center, and hybrid reps. Supporting inbound and outbound engagement across channels, Vault CRM Service Center includes case management, video calls, telephony integration, and industry-specific capabilities including consent, sampling, call reporting, and a foundation of compliant content. It also features Microsoft 365 integration which drives productivity, including case collaboration in Microsoft Teams and OneNote, with all data captured in Vault CRM.

Service Center is part of Veeva Vault CRM Suite — along with Vault CRM for sales and Campaign Manager for marketing — all built from the ground up for life sciences on the Vault Platform. Unified in the same Vault means no more siloes among customer-facing teams as they work from the same customer data, content, and key processes to deliver a streamlined, customer-centric experience. For example, sales and marketing collaborate on campaigns for synchronized outreach, and all teams work from the same customer communication preferences and consent.

Vault CRM Suite helps customer-facing teams to execute better together amid greater complexity in medicines, stakeholders, channels, and go-to-market models, through:

More than 15 companies are already live on Vault CRM since its release in April 2024 to all new customers. Veeva CRM migrations will begin for smaller customers in Q4 this year. Some larger customers are planning to start their migration programs in early 2025. The first large global top 20 biopharma is expected to complete its migration to Vault CRM by the end of 2025.

"The unified and connected Veeva Vault CRM Suite is delivering on our vision to bring sales, marketing, medical, and service together for the first time for true customer centricity," said Matt Farrell, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "The pace of application development, customer adoption, and migrations is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to consistently deliver on product excellence and customer success for the industry."

Companies can learn more about Vault CRM Suite, including Vault CRM Service Center, at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe in Madrid, 19-21 November.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault CRM Service Center, visit: veeva.com/eu/ServiceCenter Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those anticipated or provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 35 and 36), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

