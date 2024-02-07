Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Expands Its e-NX Quote Digital Forwarding Service to Cover More Countries and Regions, Adding CO2 Emission Calculation Function

07 febbraio 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter, "NXHD"), will be expanding to 35 the number of countries and regions covered by its e-NX Quote digital forwarding service, which allows users to get quotes online, starting with a January 31 launch in Japan. The service also now includes a CO2 emission calculation function.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202402016094-O1-rYB15Fx8 

e-NX Quote: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202402016094/_prw_PI2fl_2cUzxdQc.png 

The e-NX Quote digital forwarding service provides instantaneous freight quotes for Full Container Load (FCL) and Less Than Container Load (LCL) cargo by simply entering the quantity, origin and destination, commodity information, etc., online. The service was introduced in July 2023 for 20 countries/regions and has since expanded to 35 countries/regions with the addition of numerous lanes, including some departing from Japan.

In addition, e-NX Quote is now linked to the NX-Green Calculator, a tool for calculating CO2 emissions from international transport, to approximate transport CO2 emissions along with online estimates. NXHD plans to further enhance the service's functionality by increasing the number of lanes covered and extending its scope to encompass international air freight estimates.

The NX Group will be accelerating its digital transformation of international transport operations by making full use of IT and digital technologies, and working to develop optimal logistics solutions to support its customers' global business development and provide new value to customers around the world.

List of countries/regions: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402016094-O1-Hp6nOAd6.pdf 

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-expands-its-e-nx-quote-digital-forwarding-service-to-cover-more-countries-and-regions-adding-co2-emission-calculation-function-302055468.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Digital forwarding service forwarding NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. service
Vedi anche
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza