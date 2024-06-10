Nippon Express U.S.A. Introduces First Electric Truck

- 14 Vehicles to Be Introduced This Fiscal Year to Address Climate Change by Further Cutting CO2 Emissions -

TOKYO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its climate change initiatives, Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter "NX USA"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has introduced its first electric truck that emits no CO2 or pollutants while running. The truck has been in operation at the San Antonio Sales Office in Texas since May 30.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202406061861-O1-cvI690ZT

Electric tractor and 53-foot container introduced at NX USA: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202406061861/_prw_PI2fl_YSbXtjbE.jpg

The NX Group has identified a more robust response to climate change as one of the material issues it must address to realize its long-term vision of becoming a "logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." It has been implementing climate change measures based on recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). In addition to striving to reduce CO2 emissions in its own operations, the Group is seeking to promote both global environmental conservation and business growth by developing and providing products and services that help its customers decrease their CO2 emissions.

The United States has set a goal of ensuring that electric or other zero-emission vehicles constitute 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030. The state of California in particular is aiming to make all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses, zero-emission vehicles by 2045. It is therefore essential that companies introduce zero-emission vehicles to maintain and expand their business in future.

NX USA has already begun operating its first electric truck at its San Antonio Sales Office in Texas. The company plans to introduce a total of 14 electric trucks this fiscal year in Los Angeles, Chicago, Raleigh (North Carolina), and other locations, and expects to reduce CO2 emissions from its own operations by approximately 11% during the first year of use.

The NX Group will also aid customers finding it difficult to cut their CO2 emissions from fuel combustion, etc. (Scopes 1 and 2), by setting up customized electric truck operation schedules and quantifying the amount of CO2 emissions that can be thereby reduced in support of its customers' efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in their logistics activities (Scope 3).

The NX Group will continue practicing sustainability management from a long-term perspective and contributing to better living for people and the development of sustainable societies by addressing climate change through its business activities.

About the NX Group:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202406061861-O1-tY8k0UMH.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/