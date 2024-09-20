Niutech at the Forefront: U.S.-China Circular Economy Forum Tackles "White Pollution"

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2024, the inaugural U.S.-China Circular Economy Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing. The forum, guided by the U.S.-China Climate Action Working Group Circular Economy Task Force, was co-organized by the China Circular Economy Association and the US-China Business Council. The forum brought together approximately 460 distinguished guests from the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Energy, and other government departments, as well as industry experts, business representatives and scientific research institutions of the two countries. As the domestic leader in continuous pyrolysis technology, Niutech was invited to attend the forum and gave an insightful speech on the topic of waste plastic recycling, and the issues of 'white pollution' that can result from it.

The forum was strategically designed to advance the goals outlined in the U.S.-China "The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis". It aimed to create a collaborative platform for both countries' business community, social organizations, and research institutions to foster exchanges and drive tangible cooperation in the circular economy.

Zhao Chenxin, Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President on International Climate Policy, Liu Zhenmin, China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Affairs, and Nicholas Burns, U.S. Ambassador to China attended the opening ceremony of the Forum and delivered a speech, and Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., made a video message. Deputy Director Zhao Chenxin said that addressing climate change is a common cause for all mankind and cannot be separated from the cooperation between the two global forces, China and the United States.

At the forum, as the international expert in continuous pyrolysis technology, the corporate representative of Niutech shared the cases of waste plastic chemical recycling projects deployed with international giants BASF and Quantafuel in Denmark, Thailand and other countries. This technology enables the transformation of low-value, mixed, and contaminated waste plastics into high-quality fuel oil.

The fuel oil derived from this process can undergo further refining into naphtha, a critical raw material in the production of new plastics. This advanced recycling process not only diverts plastics from landfills and the environment but also contributes to a circular economy by turning waste into a valuable resource.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510694/Industrial_Continuous_Waste_Plastics_Pyrolysis_Project_Denmark.jpg