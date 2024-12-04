Northern Data Group to Develop Best-in-Class U.S. Data Center for High Performance Computing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announced plans for a best-in-class data center located in Maysville, Georgia, USA. The new site will support computing requirements for the soaring demand for generative AI and HPC while also underpinning Northern Data's community focus by adding up to 100 new jobs to the local economy.

Kim Wilmoth, Maysville City Council Representative, commented: "We are excited to have Northern Data expand in the Maysville area. This project is illustrative of the broader business growth in Jackson County positively affecting our city, and the company's franchise fees for power will be used to support city expenditures. We can't wait to partner with Northern Data as it advances construction on its data center."

Design has already begun, and once complete, the new 63-acre site will deliver 120MW, with capacity to expand to 180MW. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to be future-ready, cutting-edge, high-density and liquid-cooled, enabling the seamless integration of next-generation infrastructure and technologies that are foundational for AI and HPC innovations. The data center is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.

Gary Tinkler, Managing Director, Data Center Infrastructure at Northern Data, commented: "The Maysville site is an important piece of our portfolio expansion. Its strategic location offers unique advantages, allowing us to implement best-in-class solutions. These innovative systems are at the heart of our long-term vision to revolutionize data center efficiency, and we look forward to a productive working relationship with Maysville to ensure that the local community can share in our success."

As a pioneer in HPC infrastructure, Northern Data Group's data centers are purpose built. The company's data centers aim to run as sustainably as possible wherever they operate, and enhanced efficiency at the Maysville facility will allow the company to empower businesses to accomplish more with less, while helping communities and national grids benefit from increased access to local energy sources.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO, Northern Data, commented: "At Northern Data Group, our data centers are the backbone of the AI and HPC solutions our customers are developing every day. The new site in Maysville will further expand the compute power and capacity Northern Data Group can offer to our customers, creating more space for innovation while supporting the development of reliable and environmentally sustainable AI and HPC infrastructure in the United States."

This announcement builds on Northern Data Group's existing and ongoing U.S. investments, supporting local communities and the wider economy at large, including:

About Northern Data GroupNorthern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.