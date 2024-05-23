NTC Ophthalmics lberica: Young ophthalmologists square in Zahara Los Atunes

CADIZ, Spain, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NTC Ophthalmics Iberica, a pharmaceutical company based in Madrid, together with Medicontur, specialized in the development and manufacturing of high-precision IOL systems, are opening a special working meeting dedicated to young ophthalmologists.

"A career in Ophthalmology can follow different paths and it is important to give young people the chance to learn about the different ways their professional life can take", says dr. David Antolín, Director of the event, CEO at Central Ocular, a group of eye clinics based in Madrid, Spain. "Thanks to the generous contribution of many professionals in the field of Ophthalmology, the course provides an overview of the career in terms of work, academics, and a perspective of different career paths not directly related to practice, like practice building, marketing, tax and legal advice among others."

Pedro Zorita, General Manager of NTC in Spain, discloses the aim of the event: "We set up this work meeting to contribute to the professional career of the participants. NTC's vocation towards R&D and evidence-based medicine is embodied in our concrete and proactive approach, which always inspires us."

Building a personal project related to the practice of Ophthalmology is the core of this three-days event, 23-25 May 2024. The square includes sessions among ophthalmologists with different experiences (public medicine, private medicine, business) and non-ophthalmologist speakers, giving a broad view of the different career variants.

"Innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology must be the drivers of the future and next generations", states Miguel Ángel Isabel, CEO of Medicontur in Spain, "the companies operating in Ophthalmology can cooperate and play an important role in the development of new generations of professionals".

Companies are aware of how they impact aspects of society: connecting industry and health professionals is crucial in the interests of good healthcare. and contributes to medical progress.

About NTC Ophthalmics Iberica

NTC Ophthalmics lberica is the Spanish subsidiary of NTC, an international science-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements primarily in ophthalmology, directly and through partners, across nearly 100 countries worldwide.

Established in 2019, the company markets a compelling product portfolio with a robust commercial structure. NTC Ophthalmics lberica provides relevant support to KOLs in Spain to focus their attention on offering the best possible practice of care to their patients, ensuring scientific rigor and customising treatments to achieve a higher level of patient satisfaction.

For more information, please visit https://ntcespana.es/

About MEDICONTUR AVI

MEDICONTUR AVI, was created with the mission to incorporate high quality products and of high quality, high innovation and differentiating characteristics.

Product portfolio is made up of first class manufacturers, which are present, the less, in more than 80 countries worldwide, all of them complying with the most demanding international quality and control standards.

We are a young company, but made up of a powerful team of highly qualified experts with an average experience of 10 years in the Ophthalmological sector.

The Company aims at satisfying the needs of the patients, with a close and direct treatment, in a safe and integral way.

For more information, please visit https://medicontur.es/empresa/

