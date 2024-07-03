Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

NX Germany Bratislava Branch Transports Cherry Blossom Drawings by Japanese Elementary School Students to Slovakia

03 luglio 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., transported 25 cherry blossom drawings by elementary school students in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, for display at the "Sakura in my eyes" exhibition held in Bratislava, Slovakia from June 10 to 22.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202407012970-O3-4I4iDRpU 

Photos from the event:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202407012970/_prw_PI1fl_QAVdIY5c.jpg 

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202407012970/_prw_PI2fl_ii13fdX3.jpg 

Approximately 450 cherry trees were planted in Slovakia in 2020 to commemorate 100 years of bilateral exchange with Japan. The planting of these trees led to the commencement of the Sakura and Art Festival in parts of Slovakia in 2023, and both cherry blossom-themed events and events introducing Japanese culture were held this year.

As part of this year's Sakura and Art Festival, an exhibition of cherry blossom drawings by children from Slovakia and Japan was held from June 10 to 22. On display at this event were cherry blossom pictures drawn by children from both countries, among which were 25 pictures by elementary school students in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, delivered to the venue by NX Germany's Bratislava Branch. Gifu Prefecture has close ties with Slovakia, having been a host town for Slovak athletes taking part in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

An opening ceremony for the exhibition was attended by Ambassador of Japan to the Slovak Republic Yasuhiro Kawakami and other dignitaries, and many people came to see the drawings by Japanese elementary school students, making the exhibition a valuable opportunity for cultural exchange.

The NX Group will continue engaging in social contribution activities to actively help deepen exchange between Japan and the rest of the world.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407012970-O1-sIa80Ln9.pdf 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-germany-bratislava-branch-transports-cherry-blossom-drawings-by-japanese-elementary-school-students-to-slovakia-302188603.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Bratislava Branch Transports display at Japanese Elementary school Students scuola
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza