NX Group Invests in Japanese Autonomous Indoor Drone Flight Control System Developer Spiral

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired on August 23 a stake in Spiral Inc., a Japanese startup providing non-SLAM (*1) control systems that enable autonomous indoor drone navigation, through an investment by the NX Global Innovation Fund.

Profile of Spiral

Spiral is a startup company developing the MarkFlex (R) Air (*2) autonomous drone flight control system specialized for indoor use. While ordinary drones use GPS and sensors to navigate while referring to a pre-made map of a facility, drones equipped with Spiral's technology can navigate in areas with no radio reception by following routes input via dedicated software and recognizing QR codes on walls. Spiral is working to utilize this technology for periodic inspections at tunnel construction sites and dam inspection corridors in pursuit of its mission to "become the savior of on-site technicians considering the introduction of autonomous indoor flying drones." Currently targeting Europe with its huge tunnel construction market, the company plans to establish a local subsidiary in Vienna, Austria, by the end of 2024.

Investment background and objectives

The NX Group is striving to enhance corporate value and solve social issues to realize its long-term vision of becoming a "logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." Through this investment, the NX Group companies will be teaming up with cargo-partner, a Vienna-based company that became a Group subsidiary in January 2024, to support Spiral's overseas expansion by, for example, transporting and delivering drone-related equipment and storing it locally, and to promote the use of drones at logistics sites. The Group will also increase its touchpoints with Europe's construction and construction equipment industries through Spiral, develop new logistics solutions, and uncover new needs.

The NX Group will continue resolving social issues through business co-creation with startup companies in Japan and overseas, and helping realize sustainable societies where all people can lead affluent and fulfilling lives.

Profile of investeeCompany name: Spiral Inc.Head office location: Horikiri 2-49-2, Katsushika-ku, TokyoYear established: 2016Representative: Tomohiro IshikawaCapital: 100 million yenNumber of employees: 20 (as of June 2024)Business description: Development of autonomous drone flight control systems for non-GPS environmentsWebsite: https://spiral-robotics.com/en/

*1: SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) is a technology that simultaneously estimates where one is on a map (self-position estimation) and ascertains the surrounding environment (environmental mapping).

*2: A system that enables autonomous drone flight by using markers indoors or in other environments where radio waves cannot reach; Spiral has patented the control unit and markers.

