Oclean Introducing Three New Products to Elevate Your Smile

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oclean, the brand redefining oral care, gains increasing recognition and appreciation from users worldwide, we remain committed to bringing even better products to consumers. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of three innovative additions to our product lineup - Oclean Ease Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Oclean X Lite Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Oclean AirPump™ A10 Water Flosser.

Oclean Ease: The Perfect Entry to Electric Brushing

Designed as the perfect entry-level electric toothbrush, Oclean Ease is ideal for users transitioning from manual toothbrushes to electric. It features a uniquely designed 2-in-1 dustproof lid that functions as both a brushing handle and a travel case, ensuring convenience and hygiene. With an impressive battery life of 120 days on a single charge*, the Ease delivers up to 66,000 movements/min with micro vibrations for effective yet gentle plaque removal.

Equipped with two brushing modes controlled by a single button, it also features a built-in 2-min smart timer to encourage you to meet the dentist-recommended brushing time, with reminders every 30 seconds to switch brushing areas. Oclean Ease offers a superior, hassle-free brushing experience, making it an excellent choice for those new to electric toothbrushes.

Oclean X Lite: Your Intro to Smart Toothbrushing

For those already using electric toothbrushes, the Oclean X Lite offers an excellent intro to the world of smart toothbrushes. This product serves as the entry point into Oclean Smart Series (X Series), all equipped with an on-device smart screen which helps to track 8 brushing areas and provides instant toothbrushing feedback and report. The Oclean X Lite also can provide you with a solution for addressing the missed brushing areas with just one click. It automatically sets a supplementary brushing guidance to target these areas, ensuring a thorough and complete clean. The Oclean X Lite is perfect for people looking to receive insights into their brushing habits without the need to connect to an app.

With up to 40 days of battery life* on a single charge, five distinctive brushing modes, and superior cleaning performance driven by a Maglev motor delivering up to 72,000 movements/minute. Oclean X Lite offers uninterrupted access to advanced oral care.

Oclean AirPump™ A10: Portable Precision for Orthodontic Care

Portable and equipped with Oclean's cutting-edge AirPump™ technology, the Oclean AirPump™ A10 is specially tailored for consumers who use orthodontic appliances. Unlike regular water flow flossers, which might have low efficiency, high pressure, and cause potential pain, the AirPump™ technology combines air and water in a diffused spray to effectively and gently blast away food residues between teeth to improve oral health. This innovative approach reduces pressure on any single area, providing a gentle and comfortable cleaning experience while minimizing discomfort and the risk of gum bleeding.

The Oclean AirPump™ A10 features a palm-sized portable design, as compact as a pocket smartphone, providing you with an exquisite and elegant lifestyle solution anytime, anywhere. Its compact design makes it the perfect portable solution for maintaining oral hygiene on the go.

All three new products are designed with IPX7 waterproof, ensuring durability and safe use in wet environments. They also feature low battery reminders and Type-C fast charging for quick and convenient recharging.

*Validated by a 2-min brushing period, twice/day.

About Oclean

Oclean, established in 2016, is a technology company that specializes in developing high-tech, easy-to-use oral care devices. With over 300 patents and a presence in 40+ markets, Oclean has garnered international acclaim, receiving prestigious design awards and consumer choice recognition. Driven by the desire to redefine oral care, Oclean focuses heavily on implementing technology that makes its devices as advanced and user-friendly as possible.

For more information about Oclean, please visit https://www.oclean.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504007/Oclean_New_Products_2024.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371947/4908282/Oclean_Logo.jpg