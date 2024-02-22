Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ODYSEA and Subsea7 Utilize Proxxima™ Technology on Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Pipeline

22 febbraio 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODYSEA announced the successful offshore installation by Subsea7 of approximately eleven kilometers of deepwater pipelines utilizing ODYSEA's groundbreaking Goldilocks (GDLX™) insulation technology, enabled by ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ polyolefin thermoset resin systems. This industry-leading project was completed with zero safety incidents and ahead of schedule while showcasing exceptional performance.

ODYSEA CEO Tanmay Desai describes Goldilocks insulation as "an innovative and game-changing technology solution for line pipe, field joints, and subsea structures that enables a much faster, safer, and high-quality thermal insulation system."

The insulation was applied to the flowline and riser pipes by ODYSEA for a global supermajor energy client in the Gulf of Mexico and installed in deepwater by Subsea7's Seven Oceans reel lay vessel.

GDLX™ is a castable thermal insulation coating for subsea pipelines, field joints, and structures. Utilizing a unique molding process, ODYSEA can deliver a solution that significantly reduces the complexity of a time-intensive, multi-layer process. The solution is highly portable, which can enable in situ insulation in any location around the world. The technology is proven to generate less waste and allows clients to achieve their first oil sooner due to the ability to insulate pipes faster than traditional insulations.

The technology behind GDLX™ is made possible by ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ resin system, a polyolefin thermoset with super-low viscosity and a controllable fast cure. ExxonMobil's Proxxima™ resin systems have an exceptional balance of strength and toughness, are highly resistant to temperature and pressure, have no depth limitations, and are extremely hydrophobic, resisting water uptake that can otherwise damage insulation properties. These factors make GDLX™, enabled by the Proxxima™ resin system, an excellent choice for subsea insulation projects.

This Gulf of Mexico project required specific and extensive validation, which ODYSEA met through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) process, multiple customer tests, and now through successful project execution. GDLX™ has proven its resilience and reliability from laboratory tests to meet the client's expectations on high-pressure, high-temperature projects.

"The successful adoption of this new insulation technology was made possible by our collective commitment to innovation, as well as rigorous testing that ensured project certainty and timely delivery," said José Manuel Torres, SCM Technology Manager at Subsea7.

For further information, please contact:

SUBSEA7Ashley ShearerSenior Communications Advisor+1 713-300-6792

ODYSEAAmber MurphyMarketing Coordinator+1 337-352-9240

About Subsea7:Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. With a strong commitment to safety and innovation, Subsea7 provides project management, engineering and construction expertise across the full energy lifecycle.

About ODYSEA:Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ODYSEA is an innovative company advancing thermal insulation and flow assurance solutions for subsea infrastructure using new technology to bring project peace of mind in A Simpler Way than it has been done in the past. Our commitment to technology, sustainability, and collaboration drives us to push the boundaries of what's possible in deepwater pipelines and subsea structures. ODYSEA is a division of The Bayou Companies.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344959/Odysea_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344958/Odysea_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odysea-and-subsea7-utilize-proxxima-technology-on-gulf-of-mexico-deepwater-pipeline-302068760.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza oleodotto pipelines Gulf of Mexico Deepwater pipeline This industry leading project
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden contro Putin: "E' un pazzo figlio di put..."
News to go
Pnrr, Italia Paese che ha soddisfatto numero più alto di traguardi e obiettivi
News to go
Lavoro, informativa Calderone: "Tasso irregolarità oltre 85% per lavori superbonus"
News to go
Poste Italiane lancia i Buoni dedicati ai minori
News to go
Napoli, voragine al Vomero: inghiottite 2 auto
News to go
Cosmetica Italia: 15 miliardi di euro fatturato 2023
News to go
Truffe on line, l'allarme Consob: "Occhio a chi promette facili guadagni"
News to go
Cure sanitarie essenziali in Italia: al top Veneto, Emilia Romagna e Toscana
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo a quattro 007 egiziani
News to go
Ex Ilva, a giorni saranno nominati i commissari straordinari
News to go
La moglie di Navalny: "E' stato avvelenato con il Novichok"
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate, controlli sul 2020: lettere ai contribuenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza