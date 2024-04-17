One hundred days to the Games: Transport plan ready

PARIS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, as the leading public financiers, after the Government, have invested more than €500 million towards the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This investment encompasses transport, sports infrastructure, green spaces, housing, and bolstering security measures.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are poised to make history as the first Games accessible entirely via low-carbon public transport. With more than two million visitors expected this summer, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up an ambitious transport plan to ensure seamless access to all competition venues:

The Île-de-France region is actively engaged in ensuring everyone's safety:

The Paris Olympic Games have begun to have an economic impact, with 1,500 jobs already created out of total of 4,000 in the long term. In June, the region will launch a retraining platform for employees who will have completed their assignments facilitating their transition into new employment opportunities offered by volunteering companies.

In the words of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités: "I express my gratitude to the Games. These games serve as a catalyst for our region, accelerating the realization of numerous projects spanning transport, housing, and sports facilities. While I acknowledge the potential inconveniences that may arise for our residents during this period, the ultimate outcomes will undoubtedly benefit the entire region and country."

