OpenBoxLab Launches New RaiDrive for Linux

- OpenBoxLab Inc. releases RaiDrive for Linux following the global success of RaiDrive for Windows- Compatible with various Linux distributions to enable a wide range of Linux users to utilize RaiDrive's powerful features- CEO Chongho Kim: "We will provide innovative solutions that meet user needs"

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT solution service company OpenBoxLab Inc. (CEO Chongho Kim) announced that on September 27, 2024, it officially launched RaiDrive for Linux. This allows users to experience RaiDrive's powerful features on various platforms, following the establishment of RaiDrive for Windows, released in 2017, as a global leader in cloud storage gateways.

To make the easy and powerful features of RaiDrive—such as support for major global cloud storage services, an intuitive interface, file locking for collaboration, local disk functionality useful for file sharing, floating licenses, and support for 35 languages—available on a wide range of Linux platforms, RaiDrive for Linux has ensured compatibility with various distributions. These include Debian-based distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, elementary OS, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Raspberry Pi OS, etc.; RPM-based distributions such as Fedora, CentOS Stream, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Amazon Linux, AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, Rocky Linux, openSUSE, SUSE Enterprise Linux (SLES), etc.; and APK-based distributions like Alpine. Detailed compatible Linux distributions can be found on the official RaiDrive website.

RaiDrive is cloud storage gateway software—a desktop application that allows users to use various remote storage services like a USB drive. By integrating major global cloud storage services with the local file system, it provides easy and convenient file accessibility and management efficiency, enabling users to open, edit, and save remote files directly without downloading them. Since its launch over eight years ago, RaiDrive has succeeded in becoming popular, being used in more than 200 countries worldwide, and has established itself as a global leading desktop application in this field.

Continuing the philosophy of contributing to enabling more users to conveniently use cloud storage, RaiDrive for Linux also offers a Standard Plan to meet the needs of individual users and small teams, through which up to eight mount points can be used for free.

In addition, it provides a File Lock feature that can be very useful in collaborative environments such as shared document work. This feature maintains a locked state so that other users cannot modify the file while one user is editing it, preventing data conflicts and loss, making it a very useful tool for teams working on shared documents. Particularly, its compatibility with office suites such as Microsoft Office, LibreOffice, and OpenOffice is considered an advantage.

OpenBoxLab CEO Chongho Kim stated, "RaiDrive for Linux is a solution developed by actively reflecting the needs of existing RaiDrive users, focusing on enhancing the remote file management experience of various cloud storage services by utilizing upgraded features. We will continue to advance our services and plan to expand so that RaiDrive's powerful features can be used on various platforms in the future. OpenBoxLab will continue to do its best to provide innovative solutions that meet user needs."

Meanwhile, RaiDrive for Linux can be downloaded from the official RaiDrive website, where detailed installation and usage guides are also available.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538146/en_explorer_wide.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538147/en_storage_googledrive.jpg