Opod Open, Slay Your Fortune! ICCPP ODM+'s Compliant and Sustainable Pod System Vape Solution to Surprise Debut at VAPEXPO24!

PARIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th VAPEXPO will be unveiled on 23rdMarch 2024 at the Versailles International Convention Centre in Paris, France. As the first professional e-cigarette trade show of the year on the European continent, and with the enthusiasm and energy for e-cigarettes that has been built up in the region over the past two years, VAPEXPO24 is expected to attract close to 10,000 attendees from all over the world. ICCPP ODM+, the innovative ODM business of VOOPOO's parent company, will be looking forward to your visit at Booth A12 with the "OPOD" unprecedented sustainable pod system solution and numerous TPD-compliant products!

It is understood that ICCPP ODM+, combining VOOPOO's long-accumulated experience of high quality, high level of features and localized operations in more than 70 countries worldwide, and after fully investigating the preferences and compliance requirements of the European market, will launch its long-prepared, compliant and sustainable pod system vape solution "OPOD" at the VAPEXPO24. This is another bold attempt to combine environmental protection, economy, compliance and aesthetics following iccpp odm+'s launch of the "CYCLO" sustainable and detachable disposable vape solution at Vaper Expo UK2023, which may set off a vaping wave of aesthetically pleasing and compliant innovations on the European continent.

OPOD: Minimalist Aesthetics at Your Fingertips

With the slogan of "Opod Open, Slay Your Fortune", OPOD is a creative sustainable pod system vape solution that perfectly combines modern innovation with aesthetic art. It is no exaggeration to say that at the first sight of OPOD, you can perceive the minimalist beauty of the design. The small "puff box" is less than 70mm high and with the super window design, Opod has a sleek and delicate appearance comparable to the Airpods. A small one can be hidden in the pocket of your clothes, which is extremely portable; while with a lanyard, it can be shown in front of your chest, which is also a touch of bright youthful fashion.

OPOD: Flavor Change As You Wish

While maintaining the original compact pod structure, ICCPP ODM+ takes into account European 2ml pod compliance restrictions, battery detachable regulations, and individual taste preferences of users from different backgrounds to create the first all-in-one replaceable battery and pod solution. OPOD allows users to change the 2ml prefilled pods and batteries in the "Super Window" freely, meaning that you can try your favourite flavors whenever and wherever you want - aesthetically, but also in terms of freedom, convenience and economy.

OPOD: Switching Charging for Unlimited Battery Life

In addition, OPOD is equipped with a powerful 500mAh battery, which can fully meet the needs of 2ml pod for one-time vaping. Its innovative and convenient non-lead removable battery design not only allows users to replace batteries without any tools at will, then no worrying about the environmental problems caused by the difficulty of removing and recycling the built-in battery of disposable e-cigarettes, but also through the convenient Type-c port, which makes the body of OPOD similar to the Airpods turn into a personal charger for users, and it can be easily recharged for the battery cycle in a variety of occasions such as at home, in the office, in public places, etc. The battery life anxiety of vapes has also been completely solved.

With an unique "Super Window" design and triple innovation, OPOD pod system vape solution not only fully demonstrates the aesthetics of modern simple and compactness, but also meets the user's tastes for free changing choices, and even realizes the effective recycling of e-cigarette batteries, which reduces the impact on the environment while providing a sustainable vaping experience, fashionable, economical, eco-friendly and no other worries!

Led by super "OPOD", ICCPP ODM+ also brings many TPD-compliant replaceable and disposable solutions to the VAPEXPO24, hoping to exchange opinions on vape manufacturing and marketing with e-cigarette brands, channel customers and vape enthusiasts on site. If interested, we are waiting for you here at booth A12, Hall 3, Versailles International Convention Centre, Paris, 23rd-25th March 2024!

For more information about the innovative ICCPP ODM+ business, please visit website: www.iccpp.com, and contact odmsales@iccpp.com.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371000/ICCPP_Video.mp4