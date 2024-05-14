Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:04
Oxehealth Granted Regulatory Clearances for Mental Health Sleep Monitoring

14 maggio 2024 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OXFORD, England, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, the global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for acute mental health, has announced FDA and EU clearances of new sleep monitoring software, extending the scope of its contactless patient monitoring platform.

The technology is the latest breakthrough medical device launched by Oxehealth, It assesses patients' sleep/wake patterns with a level of accuracy comparable to polysomnography and provides automated daily outputs which healthcare staff can use to support clinical decision-making.

Given the proven links between sleep and mental health, sleep insights should be a key part of providing the best care and treatment. But until now, obtaining objective and accurate sleep data in acute mental health has been a challenge.

"In inpatient psychiatric settings it is impractical and unsafe to attach standard polysomnography equipment to patients," said Dr. Michael Geonevese. "Oxehealth's novel solution has such huge potential. The insights it provides can support clinical teams to tailor their care plans and promote recovery. Ultimately it could even allow clinical teams to refine medication prescriptions and optimize length of stay."

Todd Haedrich, CEO of Oxehealth, commented, "We are excited to announce our latest world-first breakthrough. We are now actively seeking acute mental health providers, who are forward thinking and interested in leveraging technology to advance their capabilities, to join our new Innovator Program."

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is the global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for acute mental health. The company is dedicated to helping clinical staff deliver safer, higher-quality and more efficient inpatient care. Oxehealth partners with half of NHS England's mental health providers and is expanding to transform inpatient care in the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com

About Oxevision

Oxevision is a contactless patient monitoring platform for acute mental health. It consists of camera-based hardware and a suite of software modules including FDA-cleared and CE-marked medical devices for vital signs and sleep monitoring. Oxevision improves the ability of clinical teams to observe patients, intervene when necessary and plan care effectively. Providers that give their staff Oxevision are proven to deliver safer, higher-quality and more efficient care. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com/oxevision.

For further information visit: www.oxehealth.com

For media enquiries contact: Ben Walsh; +44 (0)7554 018066; ben.walsh@oxehealth.com

For investor enquiries contact: Tom Hatfield; tom.hatfield@oxehealth.com

For sales enquiries contact:Todd Haedrich; todd.haedrich@oxehealth.com

Register interest: Innovator Program 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412371/Oxehealth.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxehealth-granted-regulatory-clearances-for-mental-health-sleep-monitoring-302145056.html

