Oxehealth implements contactless patient monitoring solution at SummitStone Health Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioral health, today announced its first US partnership: with SummitStone Health Partners, the largest not-for-profit behavioral health services provider in Larimer County, Colorado.

Oxehealth's contactless patient monitoring and rounding solution – Oxevision – has been deployed at Longview Campus Acute Care facility in Fort Collins to elevate efficiency, safety, and quality, and to promote effective and dignified healthcare.

"SummitStone is committed to the equitable, safe, and inclusive delivery of behavioral healthcare," said Dr Lesley Brooks, Chief Medical Officer for SummitStone. "We are so very pleased to partner with Oxehealth in technology that aligns with this commitment. Incorporating Oxevision in our acute care presents an incredible opportunity to enhance the quality and patient experience of care, making it both less intrusive and safer."

Larimer County has also engaged in the partnership and supported the deployment of Oxevision. "SummitStone's efforts to use innovative technology like Oxevision is yet another advancement toward our shared goal of improving the client experience and enhancing safety for both staff and clients," stated Laura Walker, Larimer County Health and Human Services Director.

Katrin Engelmann, President of US Behavioral Health at Oxehealth, remarked, "We are thrilled about the possibilities for innovation that this partnership brings and the positive impact our technology will have on the dedicated staff and the patients they serve. Safeguarding patients without disruption at night will be a breakthrough in behavioral healthcare, recognizing the critical role of uninterrupted sleep in the recovery process."

Oxehealth's Chief Executive Officer, Todd Haedrich, added, "This partnership is an exciting first step in bringing Oxevision's proven platform in intelligent patient monitoring to US behavioral health and supporting progress towards high-reliability healthcare."

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioral health. The company is dedicated to helping clinical staff deliver safer, higher-quality, and more efficient inpatient care. Oxehealth partners with half of NHS England's mental health providers and is expanding to transform inpatient care in Europe and the US. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com.

About Oxevision

Oxevision is the only patient monitoring system designed for behavioral health. The contactless technology, which incorporates an FDA-cleared medical device and a digital rounding tool, enables clinical staff to work proactively and with maximum productivity. Oxevision is supporting care at over 100 facilities and counting. Its use is associated with improved staffing efficiencies; reductions in self-harm, assaults, and falls; and a better patient experience at night. For more information, visit www.oxehealth.com/oxevision.

About SummitStone Health Partners

SummitStone Health Partners is the not-for-profit behavioral health provider for Larimer County. Since 1957, SummitStone has served its communities by fostering trust, empowering recovery, and inspiring hope. SummitStone offers more than 50 programs focused on mental health and substance use prevention, intervention, and treatment, including Crisis Services, which are available 24/7/365. SummitStone serves more than 10,000 community members across Larimer County annually. For more information, visit www.summitstonehealth.org.

Media contact:Ben WalshDirector of Marketingben.walsh@oxehealth.com+1 202-793-4359

Commercial contact:Katrin EngelmannPresident of US Behavioral Healthkatrin.engelmann@oxehealth.com+1 202-813-9952

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349031/Oxehealth_SummitStone.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxehealth-implements-contactless-patient-monitoring-solution-at-summitstone-health-partners-302074530.html