Paragon DCX named Acquia Partner of the Year - EMEA

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital transformation agency and consultancy, Paragon DCX, has today been announced as Acquia Partner of the Year – EMEA. Paragon DCX was selected for their outstanding performance, industry leadership, and commitment to being a digital experience trailblazer in 2023.

Paragon DCX specialises in the design and implementation of exceptional digital customer experiences, solving the disconnect between technology, product, and marketing, enabling businesses to thrive now and in the future. Clients include First Group, JD Williams, Levi Strauss & Co., Health Education England, and Direct Line Group.

Acquia recognised 24 partners globally and in four regions based on overall revenue performance, innovative work with the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP), superior customer outcomes, and contributions to technology and product innovation.

Commenting on the accolade, Fraser Meikle, head of growth at Paragon DCX, said: "DCX exists to offer brands a versatile agency partner to tackle complex business, marketing, and digital challenges. Acquia is a key strategic partner for us in making this happen. Together, we're helping some of the world's biggest organisations deliver remarkable digital experiences that generate significant cost savings and revenue gains and help them get closer to their customers. Having our talented team recognised in this way by one of the leading digital experience platform providers in the world is proof that we're doing things right."

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organisations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that make full use of their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out.

Darren Burris, VP of Channels at Acquia said: "We're pleased to recognise Paragon DCX for their dedication to delivering exceptional business impact for our customers, and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with them to enable even more organisations to create and deliver productive digital customer experiences."

DCX is the agency and consulting arm of Paragon, part of Grenadier Holdings, a privately-held investment company with operating companies in over 30 countries with a global sales reach, €1.5 billion turnover, and more than 10,000 employees. We combine the power of data with compelling creative and digital technology to help brands connect better with their customers to deliver better outcomes. We help brands do business, better. Learn more at paragon-dcx.com

