Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Peking University HSBC Business School Reaccredited by AACSB and AMBA for the Maximum 5-Year Period

04 dicembre 2024 | 06.25
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2024, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) announced that Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has been accredited by AACSB for the maximum 5-year period once again.

The AACSB peer review team conducted an onsite re-evaluation of PHBS in June through 17 in-depth discussions with the school's leadership, meticulously scrutinizing facets including the school's vision and mission, strategic development, teaching and research, faculty development, talent cultivation, personnel management, social responsibility, and impact. Furthermore, they engaged in dialogues with program directors, faculty members, students, alumni, and employers to gather a holistic view of their assessments and recommendations for the school and its various programs. The review team gave full credit to the remarkable progress PHBS has made in recent years, noting that the school boasts top-notch teaching facilities and has achieved impressive accomplishments in academic research, internationalization, employment competitiveness, and other areas. Meanwhile, they also provided suggestions for the school's sustainable development in the future.

In May 2024, the Association of MBAs (AMBA) also sent a letter confirming that PHBS has once again been awarded accreditation for the maximum 5-year period.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/44662.htmhttps://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/info/1021/11841.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572003/20241203172117.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peking-university-hsbc-business-school-reaccredited-by-aacsb-and-amba-for-the-maximum-5-year-period-302321981.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA In November 2024 once again maximum Peking University HSBC business school Reaccredited by AACSB
Vedi anche
News to go
Corea del Sud, possibile impeachment per presidente Yoon
News to go
Usa-Cina, continua la guerra dei chip
News to go
M5S, Grillo e il messaggio dal carro funebre: cosa ha detto
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella: "Rispettare limiti, magistrati soggetti soltanto a legge"
News to go
Voli e rincari di Natale, lievitano i prezzi
News to go
Tragedia Natisone, 4 indagati
News to go
Natale, prezzi alle stelle per il torrone: Panettone e Pandoro + 4%
News to go
Cresce povertà sanitaria, nel 2024 oltre 463mila italiani hanno chiesto aiuto
News to go
Coldiretti: "Invasione di fiori stranieri in Italia, +47% in un anno"
News to go
Affitti brevi, quando scatta l'obbligo per il Codice identificativo
Conte: "La guerra? Io avrei telefonato a Putin" - Video
Morte Rami, Lega al Corvetto copre scritte contro polizia - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza