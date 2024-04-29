Petnow Gets Selected to Pitch at the Fresh Ideas Stage as Sole Korean Presenter at Interzoo 2024

Get ready to greet the Biometrics App for Dogs and Cats with the updated Lost & Found functionality.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. announced that the company will be delivering its message on 10 May 202410AM at the Interzoo Fresh Ideas Stage to unveil its update location-based lost and found system brought to the app. The app that can identify dogs and cats with simple scans just using mobile phones without dedicated scanners or tags is adding another feature for pet owners who are looking for additional protection measures.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, the CEO of Petnow Inc. quoted, "The location-based lost and found function is our answer to the users and potential customers who asked how our pet biometrics ID can help lost animals reunite with their owners.". He also highlighted that "With the powers of communities, I trust that we are taking a step closer to the world without lost animals.". Johnny Jaewon Shin, the business development manager of Petnow Inc., stated "We are open to collaborating with pet industry players that want to utilize our app, and whoever is interested to discuss is welcome to visit us at Interzoo.".

The update of lost and found is coming to Apple App Store and Google Play on 14 May 2024, in the selected countries including Germany, Spain, France, the UK. The app along with the service will be provided at no cost pet owners. The company will be exhibiting at the Booth 6 of Stand 4-144 in Hall 4 of Messezentrum Nurenberg, where Interzoo 2024 is held during 7-10 May 2024 for greeting visitors and responding to business inquiries.

About Petnow Inc.: Petnow Inc. is a pet identification development company based in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The company published the first paper about AI-driven identification of dogs using nose prints on IEEE Access in March 2021, followed by being selected as an Honoree of the Best of Innovation at CES 2022. While the company has been featured on global media, including BBC, CBS, Reuters, and Fox News, the company has been continuing to be renowned by being selected as TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200, a Runner-up at SuperZoo 2023, and iF Design Award 2024.

Petnow Inc. has begun pilot testing its solution integrated in the national pet registry, as well as sales of pet insurance plans for verified pet owners with the app in South Korea. The company has been putting efforts to introduce animal welfare friendly identification measures and more affordable pet insurance plans to lower the burdens of pet owners to realize its vision of building a better world to live with pet animals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397404/photo.jpg