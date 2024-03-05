Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 15:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Phenomenex Introduces Biozen dSEC-7, A New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency

05 marzo 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Latest Breakthrough in Gene Therapy Aggregate Analysis

TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces its newest Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) product, Biozen dSEC-7, for the analysis of AAVs (adeno-associated viral vectors). In the emerging field of gene therapy, modified DNA promises immense potential for healthcare transformation. Biozen dSEC-7 offers a new solution for aggregate analysis, joining the existing Biozen portfolio of biological workflow products that are targeted for the analysis of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and other biomolecules.

"The introduction of Biozen dSEC-7 marks a leap forward in our commitment to supporting researchers advancing gene therapy," says Dr. Kaveh Kahen, President of Phenomenex. "This innovative tool empowers scientists to study AAVs with unprecedented efficiency, bringing drug discovery laboratories closer to advancing the availability of gene therapies for treating diseases and improving healthcare outcomes."

The proprietary dSEC-7 particle technology and surface chemistry for characterizing AAVs result in consistent, reproducible results and facilitate a faster and more efficient mode of analysis compared to traditional methods. The newly designed particle allows for reduction in run times and sample consumption, ensuring that laboratories can achieve higher quality data for AAVs using these advancements in chromatographic methods.

Phenomenex reaffirms its commitment to leading chromatography solutions, empowering researchers and scientists with tools tailored to advance the frontiers of gene therapy and reshape the landscape of healthcare.

Additional Resources

biopharmaceutical solutionswebinar: Overcoming Challenges with AAV Aggregate Analysis Using a Novel Size Exclusion ParticleBiozen dSEC-7 Solutions Guide

About Phenomenex Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories.  From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being.  Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com.

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353639/Biozen_dSEC_7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-introduces-biozen-dsec-7-a-new-way-to-study-aavs-with-unprecedented-speed-and-efficiency-302078949.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Latest Breakthrough in Gene Therapy New Way Gene Therapy New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented speed
Vedi anche
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione
News to go
Meloni a Toronto, incontro con Trudeau
News to go
Contratti, firmato rinnovo industria alimentare
News to go
A Mosca i funerali di Navalny, folla davanti alla chiesa
News to go
La finanza 'scommette' sul calcio: giro d'affari da 30 miliardi l'anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza