Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
Phenomenex Launches PhenoAcademy for Cutting-Edge Chromatography Education

29 gennaio 2024 | 16.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Empowering Scientific Advancements: Unveiling a Comprehensive Chromatography Education Platform

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the launch of PhenoAcademy. This practical, step-by-step online educational program is designed to empower chemists and researchers in enhancing their chromatography skills.

Lab managers, burdened by tight schedules and limited resources, now have a game-changing training source in PhenoAcademy. Tailored for new graduates bridging the gap between theory and real-world application, and for career-focused researchers seeking advancement, PhenoAcademy offers content that is highly beneficial to their endeavors.

The program extends valuable training resources to a diverse scientific community. Curated by Phenomenex scientists and technical experts, the content covers the fundamentals and advanced chromatography courses, organized by technique (LC, GC, Sample Preparation). Bi-monthly free webinars, guides, white papers, and technical notes enrich the learning experience.

"The Specialists on the Phenomenex Technical Team come from diverse chromatography backgrounds, accumulating countless combined years of experience in various industries, providing us with a unique perspective on the technique. Teaching and sharing this acquired knowledge brings an incredible amount of joy to our careers. PhenoAcademy has allowed us to build and deliver content that can help both emerging and established chromatographers!" said Genevieve Hodson, Manager of Technical Customer Support.

Participants earn certificates after completing each session. Register to discover more about the series and courses at PhenoAcademy.

About PhenomenexPhenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within Danaher Corporation's Life Sciences platform.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

Let's connect: LinkedInTwitterFacebookInstagram and YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-launches-phenoacademy-for-cutting-edge-chromatography-education-302046860.html

