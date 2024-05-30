Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Pini goes to Africa

30 maggio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

We are pleased to announce the opening of two new offices in Tunis and Cairo

GRONO, Switzerland, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pini Group has had a longstanding interest in Africa and has recently participated in several significant projects in Senegal, Mozambique, and Tanzania. These projects include the development of ports, airports, and hydroelectric facilities.

Expanding from Pini's Swiss roots into this market is an important step in the company's strategic growth plan. Africa holds some of the world's fastest growing economies, and we are eager to be a part of this development. 

With the acquisition of Sers, we have established a new outpost in Tunis. Additionally, Pini Group has acquired operations giving us a presence in Egypt. These strategic moves support the Group's growth in the North African market and throughout the continent.

The two new offices will be part of our Business Unit MENAA (Middle East, North Africa & Asia).

Quotations:

"Transforming society starts with understanding its core needs. Global engagement empowers us excel as local engineering experts."

Andrea GalliGroup CEO

"This milestone gets us closer to the African market and supports our vision of Pini Group being a global community of talent. 120 motivated teammates will join the team. They will become the foundation of our presence in this continent and deliver global engineering projects."

Aymen Cheikh MhamedChief Development Officer and Head of Business Unit MENAA

About Pini Group

Pini Group is a community of talented individuals specializing in the design and management of complex engineering. With global know-how and local best practices, our multidisciplinary Teams develop smart, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for: Infrastructure & Transportation; Energy & Environment; Urban & Cities; Digital & Innovation.

We're the preferred choice for complex projects. Transforming ideas into reality, we tackle the unconventional and attempt the audacious. Working in several languages and on five continents, we create value engineering for future generations.

 

 

LinkCorporate brochure: pini.group/download

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424481/Pini_Group_Metro_Cairo_Line_3.jpg

Media contact:Luca Cereghettiluca.cereghetti@pini.group+41 78 715 26 28

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pini-goes-to-africa-302157838.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza offices in Tunis pini goes to Tunisi Il Cairo
Vedi anche
News to go
Coldiretti: boom export dieta mediterranea
News to go
Via libera Ue alla prima insulina settimanale
News to go
Rottamazione quater in scadenza, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Caivano, Meloni: "Stato non può tollerare zone franche"
News to go
Napoli, traffico illecito di rifiuti e corruzione: 12 arresti
News to go
Ue, via libera Consiglio a Net-Zero Industry Act
News to go
Autovelox, cosa cambia
News to go
Pertosse, allerta anche in Italia
News to go
Retribuzioni, i dati della Bce
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Coldiretti: in Italia si buttano 1,5 miliardi di Kg di cibo all'anno
News to go
Ocse, Pil in crescita nel primo trimestre 2024: +0,4%
News to go
Oltre la metà degli italiani arriva a fine mese con difficoltà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza