Martedì 04 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
Pioneering Innovation from MolecuLight Earns Best Abstract at SAWC Spring 2024

04 giugno 2024 | 12.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, is proud to announce a groundbreaking study led by Drs. Charles Andersen and Alisha Oropallo, titled  Enhancing Wound Care: The Synergistic Potential of Multi-modal Fluorescence and Thermal Imaging has been awarded Highest Scoring Abstract in the Case Series/Study Category at the prestigious Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring, held May 14-18, 2024 in Orlando, FL, USA.

The abstract is founded on pioneering clinical research exploring the combined functionality of fluorescence imaging and thermal imaging. Within the case series presented in the award-winning abstract, Drs. Andersen and Oropallo introduce a thermal imaging component as a synergistic partner to fluorescence wound imaging, collectively enhancing the assessment of wounds. This collaborative approach facilitates real-time, bedside decision-making processes.

Dr. Charles Andersen, lead author of the study, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition received at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care. He stated, "This award is a testament to the potential impact of our research in advancing wound care practices. By integrating multi-modal fluorescence and thermal imaging technologies, we aim to revolutionize the way healthcare professionals assess and manage wounds."

Commenting on the study's success and its implications for MolecuLight, Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc., remarked, "We are incredibly grateful to Drs. Andersen and Oropallo, and their teams for the way they have embraced this new development and presented the synergistic partnership of fluorescence and thermal wound imaging. This is certainly a reflection of their innovative mindset and relentless interest in finding top-tier solutions for their patients." He continues, "This recognition at SAWC underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower clinicians to make more informed decisions at the point of care. We look forward to bringing this transformative technology to market and improving patient outcomes worldwide."

About MolecuLight Inc and its wound imaging devices

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared, CE-Marked, Health Canadaapprovedpoint-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They provide real-time fluorescence detection of elevated bacterial burden as well as and accurate digital wound measurement capabilities, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 80 peer-reviewed publications.

MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices is used by leading wound care facilities globally and include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging and digital wounds measurement systems. Together, the information provided by these devices enhances wound care practices and outcomes across all places of service. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428835/MolecuLight_Pioneering_Innovation_from_MolecuLight_Earns_Best_Ab.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-innovation-from-moleculight-earns-best-abstract-at-sawc-spring-2024-302162642.html

